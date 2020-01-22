Editorial, 1/23: Seriously, is it time to spring forward permanently?

It's time for Nebraska to permanently see the light -- or embrace the dark side.

We think adopting Daylight Saving Time is the brighter idea, but we’re just tired of changing clocks around the house -- and our own internal ones – twice a year. Standard or Daylight Saving, it’s time to pick one and stick with it.

It's an antiquated concept. We're no longer in a wartime scenario that requires conserving precious resources. The agricultural community will adjust and so will our school-aged children who will be forced to go to school in darkness in the dead of winter.

We're hearty pioneer stock. We'll adapt.

Don't look now, but March 8 -- the day we officially spring forward -- is just around the corner.

We applaud Sen. Tom Briese of Albion for introducing a bill (LB1015) that would allow Nebraska to go to year-round Daylight Saving Time if the federal government makes the option available and two neighboring states also adopt the change.

Surely, there are two bordering states out there wishing, too, to jump aboard the sunshine train.

