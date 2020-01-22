Editorial, 1/23: Seriously, is it time to spring forward permanently?

It's time for Nebraska to permanently see the light -- or embrace the dark side.
We think adopting Daylight Saving Time is the brighter idea, but we’re just tired of changing clocks around the house -- and our own internal ones – twice a year. Standard or Daylight Saving, it’s time to pick one and stick with it.
It's an antiquated concept. We're no longer in a wartime scenario that requires conserving precious resources. The agricultural community will adjust and so will our school-aged children who will be forced to go to school in darkness in the dead of winter.
We're hearty pioneer stock. We'll adapt.
Don't look now, but March 8 -- the day we officially spring forward -- is just around the corner.
We applaud Sen. Tom Briese of Albion for introducing a bill (LB1015) that would allow Nebraska to go to year-round Daylight Saving Time if the federal government makes the option available and two neighboring states also adopt the change.
Surely, there are two bordering states out there wishing, too, to jump aboard the sunshine train.
You have free articles remaining.
This proposal is still in its infancy stage. It has yet to be scheduled for committee but will soon begin the long bureaucratic trek toward positively changing our lives.
If these words have a flippant tone to them, there is plenty of statistical data that demand reverence. It shows that springing forward, a sugar-coated definition for the fact that we're losing an hour of sleep each spring, has a dire impact on the masses.
On the day after the clocks are turned ahead -- costing an already sleep-deprived country a much-needed hour of rest, relaxation or frivolity -- there are more car crashes, and a slight uptick in heart attacks and strokes.
Meanwhile, falling back can lead to depression, an increase in workplace accidents and a decrease in productivity.
“Even if it doesn’t kill you, it’s annoying,” Denver native Scott Yates, 54, told NBC News last August.
Yates is an activist who, for more than five years, has advocated for the elimination of the time change and has testified before state legislatures about it.
The issue is gaining traction. As of last summer, 36 states -- more than at any time ever -- had introduced legislation to end or study the changing the time.
Last week, Nebraska, one of the last remaining holdouts, warmed to the potential glow of additional sunlight. The Cornhusker State is riding a national trend.
That alone is reason the bill deserves to be taken seriously.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino