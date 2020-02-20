Editorial, 2/21: Sentencing reform key to easing crisis

On Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services took a small step toward addressing the state’s prison overcrowding crisis by announcing it is seeking requests for information for the construction of a new 1,600 bed prison between Lincoln and Omaha.
In the next few weeks, the Nebraska Legislature can take another, more immediate and equally necessary step by approving Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks’ LB131. The sentencing reform measure would require a minimum sentence be no more than half the years of the maximum number of years. So, for example, if the maximum sentence is 20 years, the minimum could be no more than 10 years.
If passed, LB131 would allow offenders to become parole-eligible sooner, thereby reducing overcrowding year after year with a far lower cost than the more than $200 million cost of building a new prison, much less the costs for its staffing and operations.
Opposition to the bill has comes from those who believe that those convicted of manslaughter, aggravated assault, burglary and sexual assault of a child should not be able to become parole eligible until a year or two before the maximum sentence ends – concerns that could be addressed with amendments to the bill – and those who claim that the guidelines would tie the hands of judges in sentencing.
But it is within the Legislature’s purview to make the sentencing change and require it of judges.
In many ways, the passage of LB131 is more important and effective as a measure to reduce the state’s prison overcrowding than the new prison proposal.
The Corrections Department now faces a July 1 deadline to lower its inmate population to 140% of capacity and has admitted it probably will fail to do so. That could lead to the immediate release of all parole-eligible prisoners.
Even if Corrections is able to reduce the population to the 140% capacity mandated by state law in the next year, the prison population crisis will continue. And the state cannot wait the three to four years it would take, at a minimum, to build a new prison before it takes substantial action to cut the number of inmates in the system.
There is, of course, a significant hang-up to the LB131 plan that’s created by the overcrowding it is intended to address. Because the prisons are so full and the system faces staffing and overtime issues, there is little space available to implement the programming prisoners must take before becoming parole eligible, dramatically slowing the release process.
So, regardless of whether LB131 is passed, Corrections should take action to restore programming and get more offenders on track for parole. The state cannot build its way out of the overcrowding crisis, which makes the passage of this sentencing reform measure imperative.