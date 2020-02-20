Editorial, 2/21: Sentencing reform key to easing crisis

On Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services took a small step toward addressing the state’s prison overcrowding crisis by announcing it is seeking requests for information for the construction of a new 1,600 bed prison between Lincoln and Omaha.

In the next few weeks, the Nebraska Legislature can take another, more immediate and equally necessary step by approving Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks’ LB131. The sentencing reform measure would require a minimum sentence be no more than half the years of the maximum number of years. So, for example, if the maximum sentence is 20 years, the minimum could be no more than 10 years.

If passed, LB131 would allow offenders to become parole-eligible sooner, thereby reducing overcrowding year after year with a far lower cost than the more than $200 million cost of building a new prison, much less the costs for its staffing and operations.

Opposition to the bill has comes from those who believe that those convicted of manslaughter, aggravated assault, burglary and sexual assault of a child should not be able to become parole eligible until a year or two before the maximum sentence ends – concerns that could be addressed with amendments to the bill – and those who claim that the guidelines would tie the hands of judges in sentencing.

