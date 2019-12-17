Editorial, 12/18: Senate must join House in approving USMCA deal

For months, Nebraska’s congressional delegation has pressed the House of Representatives to approve the United States-Canada-Mexico trade pact.
Amid the furor of impeachment hearings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that the chamber over which she presides will do just that. The Senate must do the same as soon as possible, though, unfortunately, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said ratification won’t happen in 2019.
In a rare moment of bipartisanship – one we hope to see on other matters of consequence – both Republicans and Democrats alike hailed the accord as a momentous achievement, winning the support even of members of Congress typically opposed to free-trade deals.
In reality, USMCA isn’t radically different than its predecessor, 1993’s North American Free Trade Agreement, which eliminated most tariffs between the countries. This is critical as it pertains to Nebraska’s closest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, particularly when it comes to agricultural exports.
But it ensures the certainty and market access needed for Nebraska producers and manufacturers. Our northern and southern neighbors combine to account for nearly $3.5 billion of the $7.9 billion the state exported in 2018, not to mention almost $1.3 billion of our $4.5 billion in imports.
For comparison, the needless, self-defeating tariff war that preceded USMCA depressed output in Nebraska’s leading industry, with the Nebraska Farm Bureau estimating roughly $1 billion in losses in both 2018 and 2019.
They compounded a hard decade for Nebraska farmers – one bookended by record flooding – that included a sharp rise in bankruptcies, increasing reliance on direct aid payments from the federal government, low commodity prices and the biggest declines in income at the county level during the Trump presidency, as documented last week by Stateline.
As is often said, a rising tide lifts all boats – and having clearly defined, guaranteed trade agreements in place with as few tariffs as possible promotes growth.
On a larger, national scale, the same thing is true for the economy.
Consider recent chatter about the possibility of a preliminary trade deal between the U.S. and China – a move that would benefit Nebraska’s farm economy, especially soybean producers.
Wall Street followed the mood of the discussion, with pessimism prompting a drop in stock prices and a rally occurring once news of the agreement trickled out. With economists increasingly worried about an impending recession, even words have about trade have great impact.
Therefore, the Journal Star editorial board – which has long supported free-trade deals – wants to see Senate leadership endorse USMCA with the same zeal as its House counterparts and schedule a vote as soon as possible.
That message would be welcomed with open arms and plenty of support in Nebraska.