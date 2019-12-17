Editorial, 12/18: Senate must join House in approving USMCA deal

For months, Nebraska’s congressional delegation has pressed the House of Representatives to approve the United States-Canada-Mexico trade pact.

Amid the furor of impeachment hearings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that the chamber over which she presides will do just that. The Senate must do the same as soon as possible, though, unfortunately, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said ratification won’t happen in 2019.

In a rare moment of bipartisanship – one we hope to see on other matters of consequence – both Republicans and Democrats alike hailed the accord as a momentous achievement, winning the support even of members of Congress typically opposed to free-trade deals.

In reality, USMCA isn’t radically different than its predecessor, 1993’s North American Free Trade Agreement, which eliminated most tariffs between the countries. This is critical as it pertains to Nebraska’s closest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, particularly when it comes to agricultural exports.