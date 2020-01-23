Editorial, 1/24: Seize your chance to map future for Lincoln

There are few, if any, eras in Lincoln’s history matched by the growth and redevelopment we have witnessed within the last decade in every corner of the Capital City.

Lincoln has also historically taken extra pride in taking care of what it already has, its ambition tempered with an ethos of fiscal frugality and assiduous attention to existing and aging neighborhoods in the core. Tax-increment financing and dedication to urban development are some of the things that have made this possible.

These are the types of policies outlined in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan, a document updated every five years and re-evaluated in depth at each census. It’s done with the input of the community, and this is our collective chance to dream just a little and weigh in on what we want to see happen in our city and in our county in the next 30 years.

All of these dreams require streets, plumbing and sewer service — costly investments that must be carefully planned.

The comprehensive plan has to balance the needs of a lot of different people. Government can set the tone in the market, but it can’t change what the market wants, and sometimes the comprehensive plan gets it wrong.

