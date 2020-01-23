Editorial, 1/24: Seize your chance to map future for Lincoln

There are few, if any, eras in Lincoln’s history matched by the growth and redevelopment we have witnessed within the last decade in every corner of the Capital City.
Lincoln has also historically taken extra pride in taking care of what it already has, its ambition tempered with an ethos of fiscal frugality and assiduous attention to existing and aging neighborhoods in the core. Tax-increment financing and dedication to urban development are some of the things that have made this possible.
These are the types of policies outlined in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Comprehensive Plan, a document updated every five years and re-evaluated in depth at each census. It’s done with the input of the community, and this is our collective chance to dream just a little and weigh in on what we want to see happen in our city and in our county in the next 30 years.
All of these dreams require streets, plumbing and sewer service — costly investments that must be carefully planned.
The comprehensive plan has to balance the needs of a lot of different people. Government can set the tone in the market, but it can’t change what the market wants, and sometimes the comprehensive plan gets it wrong.
You have free articles remaining.
Harry Meginnis, a Ford car dealer, was told in the 1960s that the city would never allow commercial development at the corner of 68th and O streets, so he put his dealership in north Gateway. The late Joe Hampton, a local builder, was told that an office building at 84th and O wouldn’t be permitted.
This is why the comprehensive plan needs to be a malleable document, living and breathing and responding to changing market conditions.
It can’t anticipate everything — who would have predicted during the 1970s energy crisis that low-slung, windowless, brown brick buildings wouldn’t always be the buildings of the future? Or that swimming pools would shift from tiny rectangles serving small neighborhoods to “big box” pools with slippery slides and fountains serving large geographies? Or that Sears would go away for good?
Yes, predicting the future is tough, but we need to do it.
How do we plan for driverless cars? If we contemplate high speed rail to and from Omaha, what do we do about the thorny problem of The Last Mile — the point at which the commuters are dropped off here in town but still need to get to their endpoint? If we try to be equitable and place costly infrastructure in all four corners of the city, but the market doesn’t want to go into some of those areas, have we wasted some of our investment?
And, most importantly, how do we do this in a cost-effective manner?
Take the opportunity to thoughtfully weigh in on these topics with the 10-question survey online at https://www.lincoln.ne.gov/city/plan/forward/.