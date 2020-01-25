Editorial, 1/26: Schools are making cash; their athletes should be, too

Networks and athletic apparel companies are paying billions upon billions of dollars to universities to broadcast their sporting events and outfit their athletes.
But not a penny of that money can go to the actual athletes who play the game for their respective universities, lest they lose their eligibility for receiving “impermissible benefits.”
That doesn’t square.
Hence, a groundswell of legislation permitting athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness that began last year in California has reached Nebraska and dozens of other states. And these proposals – including Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt’s LB962 – take the right path toward righting an inequity that, like the money in college sports, has multiplied in recent years.
The days of amateurism are little more than sepia-tinted nostalgia at this point, with money to be made by broadcasters, recruiting services, shoe companies and youth coaches alike. These tentacles reach deeper and deeper, yet those playing the game that produces all this money must be kept away from it.
From 2005-2018, Nebraska Athletics’ revenue more than doubled, going from $55.9 million to $142.2 million, according to USA Today’s annual survey of finances in college sports. In that window, rights and licensing essentially quadrupled from $21.4 million to $84.4 million.
This isn’t to knock on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, one of fewer than two dozen to turn a profit while charging no student subsidy for sports, which also receives millions annually from its athletic department. Because so few athletic departments operate in the black, directly paying athletes – the model used in professional sports – is impossible at the college level.
Instead, allowing them to be remunerated for endorsements or camps – while barring the NCAA or other athletic association from punishing players who had been paid beyond their scholarships – is the correct approach.
Hence why a bipartisan coalition, nearly a quarter of the Legislature, has signed on as cosponsors to Hunt’s bill.
While non-athletes are currently prevented from monetizing their skills in a free market, their peers can use their passions and talents as tutors, researchers, performers and interns to make money. No reason exists to preclude playing sports from this list.
No doubt this legislation will come with unintended consequences and challenges for compliance offices, especially if it’s instituted on a state-by-state basis. But the status quo becomes less fair by the day to athletes, particularly those who came from impoverished backgrounds yet can’t accept someone buying them lunch to remain eligible.
A select few may make serious money, presumably those with the greatest future opportunity to sign a lucrative pro deal. But, as the NCAA itself touts in its advertisements, most of them will be going pro in something other than sports.
Accordingly, those others, in particular, should have the chance to profit from the hard work that made them a college athlete – without the fears of retribution from their sports’ governing bodies.