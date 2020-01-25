Editorial, 1/26: Schools are making cash; their athletes should be, too

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This isn’t to knock on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, one of fewer than two dozen to turn a profit while charging no student subsidy for sports, which also receives millions annually from its athletic department. Because so few athletic departments operate in the black, directly paying athletes – the model used in professional sports – is impossible at the college level.

Instead, allowing them to be remunerated for endorsements or camps – while barring the NCAA or other athletic association from punishing players who had been paid beyond their scholarships – is the correct approach.

Hence why a bipartisan coalition, nearly a quarter of the Legislature, has signed on as cosponsors to Hunt’s bill.

While non-athletes are currently prevented from monetizing their skills in a free market, their peers can use their passions and talents as tutors, researchers, performers and interns to make money. No reason exists to preclude playing sports from this list.

No doubt this legislation will come with unintended consequences and challenges for compliance offices, especially if it’s instituted on a state-by-state basis. But the status quo becomes less fair by the day to athletes, particularly those who came from impoverished backgrounds yet can’t accept someone buying them lunch to remain eligible.