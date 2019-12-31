Editorial, 1/1: Resolutions for a new year

You might find the gym a little more crowded tomorrow (if you find the gym at all). And the traffic might be a little heavier in the health food aisle of the grocery store. That’s the nature of the New Year and the resolutions that come with it.
By late February, it’ll be easier to find an open treadmill, and the health-food crowd may have migrated back toward the Doritos. But here are 10 things we wish for our community that we hope will last longer than that well-intended diet.
Civility: Whether it’s the Capitol, city hall or the scroll of your Facebook feed, be nice. There’s no problem our society faces that’s not easier to fix when people try to get along.
Patience: Maybe it’s watching Scott Frost rebuild the Husker football program or the City Council grapple with the Old Cheney-Warlick-14th Street issue, but any parent who’s been on a long car trip with kids can tell you, whining and complaining never shaves time off the journey. It only makes it hurt more.
Empathy: Lots of folks – maybe even the majority – want to do the right thing. Maybe it’s tax reform. Maybe it’s the guy tailgating you. But if you take a moment to understand someone else’s motives and perspective. It can make it a lot easier to get along.
Generosity: We have wonderful nonprofits doing great work. Give freely. And if gifts of treasure are beyond your means, give time.
Gratitude: There’s perhaps no greater attitude-changer than gratitude. Seeing all you have is so much more rewarding and fulfilling than seeing all that you don’t.
Kindness: It’s one thing simply not to be mean. Being kind takes action. So act. Buy the coffee for the person behind you. Let that driver trapped in a parking spot out into traffic. Just smile at someone.
Selflessness: Putting someone else’s needs above your own, in the realm of civic life, means recognizing government doesn’t serve just our own needs. When we advocate, when we vote, when we act, think about what’s best for all, not just what’s best for me.
Respect: The golden rule never gets old. Imagine a political debate between two candidates who each believed the other was a decent human being with a different perspective that informed his or her policies. Crazy, eh?
Humility: No one has all the right answers. Even the Journal Star editorial board. Humility lets us hear others, change our minds and improve.
Pride: Sure, it’s a deadly sin and the opposite of humility. But if we’re doing the other nine things on this list, it'd be OK to feel even prouder of our community than we already do.
With a long legislative session, a presidential election, pothole season and another football season, we will surely be tested. Here’s hoping we can make all 10 of these resolutions stick.