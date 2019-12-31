Editorial, 1/1: Resolutions for a new year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gratitude: There’s perhaps no greater attitude-changer than gratitude. Seeing all you have is so much more rewarding and fulfilling than seeing all that you don’t.

Kindness: It’s one thing simply not to be mean. Being kind takes action. So act. Buy the coffee for the person behind you. Let that driver trapped in a parking spot out into traffic. Just smile at someone.

Selflessness: Putting someone else’s needs above your own, in the realm of civic life, means recognizing government doesn’t serve just our own needs. When we advocate, when we vote, when we act, think about what’s best for all, not just what’s best for me.

Respect: The golden rule never gets old. Imagine a political debate between two candidates who each believed the other was a decent human being with a different perspective that informed his or her policies. Crazy, eh?

Humility: No one has all the right answers. Even the Journal Star editorial board. Humility lets us hear others, change our minds and improve.

Pride: Sure, it’s a deadly sin and the opposite of humility. But if we’re doing the other nine things on this list, it'd be OK to feel even prouder of our community than we already do.

With a long legislative session, a presidential election, pothole season and another football season, we will surely be tested. Here’s hoping we can make all 10 of these resolutions stick.

