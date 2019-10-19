Responsible gun ownership shouldn’t have to be legislated.
Yet, city code still permits guns to be left unattended in vehicles for 24 hours. Not surprisingly, nearly one in six firearms reported stolen to the Lincoln Police Department in 2018 were taken from cars.
To that end, City Councilman Roy Christensen’s proposal – which will have its public hearing at Monday’s meeting – represents a major improvement to that ordinance. Requiring guns left in vehicles to be locked and secured to the car is common sense.
After all, it’s more easily enforced than the current 24-hour rule. Police wouldn’t need to look too hard to determine if a firearm was secured in a hard-sided storage container attached to the vehicle, as the mere presence of such a case speaks volumes.
But gun owners shouldn’t need legislative prodding on this front.
When a gun isn’t being used, it must be stored securely. Full stop.
In a house, safes of all shapes and sizes exist to prevent children and criminals alike from accessing weapons with the power to kill. In a car, plenty of mechanisms exist to ensure a thief can’t abscond with a gun, ranging from something as simple as a locked glove compartment to a safe mounted in a vehicle.
Despite this, the number of unlocked cars with unsecured weapons in them never ceases to amaze, given the consequences that can ensue.
Nebraskans Against Gun Violence noted that nearly half of stolen guns end up in the hands of juveniles – a point Christensen cited when initially discussing his ordinance. After nearly a year-long study, a local task force also reported that unsecured or easily accessible guns played a role in at least 12 youth suicides and were brought into Lincoln schools at least eight times.
Although Christensen introduced his measure last month, he delayed its consideration for a month as he weighed amending it. And some of the potential problems he identified then – such as hunting rifles and shotguns too large to fit inside secure compartments or cases that can be locked to a vehicle – merit further thought.
Opening the proposal up for public comment, though, should ensure this ordinance has no unintended consequences, such as those mentioned above. Law-abiding gun owners should be the norm, rather than accidentally being made into criminals.
Importantly, nothing in this ordinance restricts the constitutional right of Lincolnites to bear arms. However, the Second Amendment contains no proviso on storing them.
Accordingly, the City Council is well within its rights to work out the finer details and enact an ordinance requiring unattended guns in cars to be secured – and it should. What’s most regrettable is the need for its involvement on a topic that’s so cut and dried.