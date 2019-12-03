Editorial, 12/04: Refugees add to Lincoln community

Lincoln – and Nebraska as a whole -- has a heritage of helping resettle refugees. And our city and state are the richer for it figuratively and literally.

Through the legal process of resettlement, refugees impart their culture and perspective, and they fill sometimes hard-to-fill jobs.

That’s why the drop in refugee admissions and a process whereby cities and states have to take action to accept them is so disconcerting.

The number of refugees admitted into the United States has plummeted in recent years. In 2016, it was close to 80,000. For the 2019 fiscal year, President Trump has capped the refugee number at 30,000.

While Lincoln and Nebraska – thanks to our cost of living and availability of jobs – have attracted more than our share of refugees, the numbers of people bringing their talents, perspective and culture to our city and state are dropping.

By executive order, Trump now is requiring governors and mayors to consent to having refugees relocated in their communities. No consent, no refugees. The Journal Star’s Margaret Reist said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird intends to write a letter of consent. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office intends to, as well. And Gov. Pete Ricketts is reviewing the order, a spokesman told Reist.