Editorial, 12/04: Refugees add to Lincoln community

Lincoln – and Nebraska as a whole -- has a heritage of helping resettle refugees. And our city and state are the richer for it figuratively and literally.
Through the legal process of resettlement, refugees impart their culture and perspective, and they fill sometimes hard-to-fill jobs.
That’s why the drop in refugee admissions and a process whereby cities and states have to take action to accept them is so disconcerting.
The number of refugees admitted into the United States has plummeted in recent years. In 2016, it was close to 80,000. For the 2019 fiscal year, President Trump has capped the refugee number at 30,000.
While Lincoln and Nebraska – thanks to our cost of living and availability of jobs – have attracted more than our share of refugees, the numbers of people bringing their talents, perspective and culture to our city and state are dropping.
By executive order, Trump now is requiring governors and mayors to consent to having refugees relocated in their communities. No consent, no refugees. The Journal Star’s Margaret Reist said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird intends to write a letter of consent. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office intends to, as well. And Gov. Pete Ricketts is reviewing the order, a spokesman told Reist.
All three should waste no time in letting the federal government know that Nebraska welcomes refugees.
Refugees don’t get here illegally. In a community like Lincoln, they most often arrive with a support system – formal or informal – in place for them. They arrive ready to work and eager to build a new life.
Nebraska’s unemployment rate is remarkably low, hovering around 3%. Finding workers is a challenge, and workforce – and population – growth are frequent themes sounded at the Capitol and amid the business community. Refugees often take jobs others don’t want. Or they make jobs by starting their own businesses.
We’ve seen it before. In the 1980s, Lincoln resettled more than 5,500 refugees, many of them Vietnamese. They found work, started businesses and shared their cultural heritage. Most recently, Lincoln has gained renown as one of the largest Yazidi communities in the U.S., with almost 3,000 who have fled their Northern Iraq homeland.
The question of refugee resettlement shouldn’t get caught up in the destructive gears of immigration debate. The numbers are small (and getting smaller). The process is defined and legal. And relocated refugees enrich our communities in every sense of the word.
Paving the way for refugees to come to Lincoln and Nebraska isn’t being soft on immigration. It’s taking a stand on humanity.