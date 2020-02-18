Editorial, 2/19: Red flag bill a step toward a safer state

There, too, is an appeal process in ex parte cases requiring a hearing within 14 days. If the ex parte process must be included in the bill, we'd hope the appeal process would be as fast as possible.

It's a Band-Aid fix, but Bliemeister points to 40% of Lincoln suicides over the last 20 years coming from gunshots. That's overwhelmingly the most common method of suicide. And, Bliemeister noted, it presents the slimmest likelihood that first responders could save someone.

Law enforcement has had the ability to involuntarily commit for up to 72 hours someone who poses a potentially serious risk. But at the end of that time, that person must be released, and any firearm they own is waiting for them. Taking guns from someone intent on doing harm to themselves or others doesn't remove all risk, but it's a solid first step.

It gives law enforcement another tool in dealing with mental health emergencies. And it establishes a defined, if imperfect, due process.

Unfortunately, in these politically polarized times, the mere mention of the government taking away guns is labeled a threat to the Second Amendment that sends everyone scurrying into their partisan corners.

It's time to put aside partisan behavior to produce a common-sense gun measure that has a targeted approach.

LB58 would make Nebraska a safer place.

