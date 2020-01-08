Editorial, 1/9: Putting a plug in Nebraska's brain drain

With great ceremony, Nebraska's colleges and universities send crops of newly minted college graduates, armed with lofty ambitions, youthful idealism -- and often a hefty load of college debt -- into the world and into the workforce.

New graduates face enormous decisions about what to do and where to do it. Not every college major fits neatly into a career. And through technology and the internet, job opportunities can be found across the street or across the globe.

National student loan debt has grown to an astronomical $1.4 trillion, which trails only home loans for the highest total of household debt. So, clearly, earning potential has to be on the minds of these young adults.

But lifestyle, recreational opportunities, cost of living and other social factors will help determine where college graduates put down roots.

Keeping them rooted in Nebraska is the goal of a handful of recent recommendations from the Legislature's economic development task force, which focus on aligning training and scholarships with high-need skills and professions.

Retaining our best and brightest won't happen solely because of a legislative plan. It will be the result of cooperation and planning among state and local governments, secondary and higher education and the business community.