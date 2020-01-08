Editorial, 1/9: Putting a plug in Nebraska's brain drain

With great ceremony, Nebraska's colleges and universities send crops of newly minted college graduates, armed with lofty ambitions, youthful idealism -- and often a hefty load of college debt -- into the world and into the workforce.
New graduates face enormous decisions about what to do and where to do it. Not every college major fits neatly into a career. And through technology and the internet, job opportunities can be found across the street or across the globe.
National student loan debt has grown to an astronomical $1.4 trillion, which trails only home loans for the highest total of household debt. So, clearly, earning potential has to be on the minds of these young adults.
But lifestyle, recreational opportunities, cost of living and other social factors will help determine where college graduates put down roots.
Keeping them rooted in Nebraska is the goal of a handful of recent recommendations from the Legislature's economic development task force, which focus on aligning training and scholarships with high-need skills and professions.
Retaining our best and brightest won't happen solely because of a legislative plan. It will be the result of cooperation and planning among state and local governments, secondary and higher education and the business community.
Our best efforts are essential. Nebraska's workforce grows older with each day. The coming wave of retirements -- particularly in rural Nebraska, where towns are struggling to fill the necessary jobs -- is overwhelming.
Regardless of whether young Nebraskans attended two- or four-year colleges, jobs abound -- in construction, plumbing, manufacturing and service industries as well as more traditional white-collar careers. Learning for learning's sake will always be important -- knowledge is power -- but education should be as efficient and affordable as possible.
After that, a welcoming, vibrant and diverse community can help put a plug in our brain drain.
The simple fact is that we need young people. We need them to put down roots and become contributing members of our communities. We need the families they'll raise here in the next decade. In its 2018 report, Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education estimates the number of high school diplomas awarded to increase an average of less than 1% per year between 2016-17 and 2026-27.
But, right now, we're losing new graduates. And we must act, especially since the number of students in the state is growing so slowly.
We want those educated in Nebraska to stay in Nebraska. We want to attract graduates from institutions of higher learning in other states. Our future depends on it.