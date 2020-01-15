Editorial, 1/16: Proposed short-term rental law gets close

There is no one-size-fits-all solution to a set of proposed local laws aimed at regulating a burgeoning online home-sharing industry.
It's complicated.
Striking a balance between the right of a property owner to rent for a day, weekend or week without infringing on the serenity or property values of neighbors is only one of the challenges.
Enforcement appears to be another. And where do homeowner association covenants, all of them on the books far longer than the freshly minted batch of regulations, fall in the pecking order?
Still, with all that said, the proposed new regulations from the Lincoln City Council regarding short-term rentals are close to hitting the mark. A few tweaks may still be in order, though.
We approve that the proposed regulations pay close attention to making sure that every rental property passes safety checks, while requiring those renting their properties be licensed annually -- for a nominal fee -- by the Building and Safety Department.
We also fully endorse that rentals not exceed 30 consecutive days and would be subject both to sales tax and the city's hotel occupation tax, which would even the playing field with hotels.
But the regulations get murky in requiring that anyone seeking a license needs to list the address in question as their primary residence by living there at least six months out of the year.
That's not fair to anyone who bought a property -- be it a house or downtown condominium -- last year to be used as a short-stay rental. It would only be right to grandfather them from the proposed regulations.
It was only last March that the Nebraska Legislature passed a law that prohibited cities from instituting blanket bans on short-term rentals other than hotels and bed-and-breakfast operations, which forced the Lincoln City Council to come up with regulations.
Lincoln is a short-stay haven, particularly in the fall when weekend football jaunts are commonplace. In 2018, Airbnb, the largest online house-sharing platform, reported that Lincoln residents made $1.1 million on its site.
The other side of the coin is that short-stay visitors can be loud and disruptive. In many cases, they are coming here to party, which raises the noise level and can be disruptive to neighbors.
Far be it for us to dictate how either visitors or neighbors should behave, but we'd hope that civility would rule the day -- and that property owners would take responsibility for the types of people to whom they rent.
The rules would not allow rentals of any residence for parties or other gatherings, such as weddings, but enforcing such a law seems easier said than done.
Short-stay rentals are popular in places like Fallbrook and Capitol Beach, which already have existing homeowner association covenants restricting their presence.
Homeowners there bought with existing rules already in place prohibiting short-stay rentals. Those rules should supersede any of the regulations the city is proposing.