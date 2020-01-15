Editorial, 1/16: Proposed short-term rental law gets close

That's not fair to anyone who bought a property -- be it a house or downtown condominium -- last year to be used as a short-stay rental. It would only be right to grandfather them from the proposed regulations.

It was only last March that the Nebraska Legislature passed a law that prohibited cities from instituting blanket bans on short-term rentals other than hotels and bed-and-breakfast operations, which forced the Lincoln City Council to come up with regulations.

Lincoln is a short-stay haven, particularly in the fall when weekend football jaunts are commonplace. In 2018, Airbnb, the largest online house-sharing platform, reported that Lincoln residents made $1.1 million on its site.

The other side of the coin is that short-stay visitors can be loud and disruptive. In many cases, they are coming here to party, which raises the noise level and can be disruptive to neighbors.

Far be it for us to dictate how either visitors or neighbors should behave, but we'd hope that civility would rule the day -- and that property owners would take responsibility for the types of people to whom they rent.

The rules would not allow rentals of any residence for parties or other gatherings, such as weddings, but enforcing such a law seems easier said than done.