Editorial, 3/25: Promotion of mail-in ballots imperative for May primary

Two weeks ago, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stopped voting in that state’s primary the night before the election was to be held. Since then, at least 13 more states have postponed voting, and more delays are possible due to public health concerns from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Eight of those states -- including Rhode Island, which Monday postponed its April 28 primary to June 2 -- will be holding presidential primaries in the still-unsettled Democratic contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. The first of them now scheduled to vote is Georgia on May 19.

That would be one week after Nebraska holds its primary, which according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office is still on with postponement not being considered.

Coronavirus concerns will almost surely be present at some level on May 12, However, Lancaster County is taking a giant step toward mitigating them and, hopefully, increasing the election turnout by sending applications for mail ballots for the primary to all of the more than 173,000 registered voters in the county.

“Hopefully, this will be reducing the number of people going to the polls on Election Day,” County Election Commissioner Dave Shively told the Lancaster County Board.

