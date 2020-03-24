Editorial, 3/25: Promotion of mail-in ballots imperative for May primary

Two weeks ago, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stopped voting in that state’s primary the night before the election was to be held. Since then, at least 13 more states have postponed voting, and more delays are possible due to public health concerns from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Eight of those states -- including Rhode Island, which Monday postponed its April 28 primary to June 2 -- will be holding presidential primaries in the still-unsettled Democratic contest between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders. The first of them now scheduled to vote is Georgia on May 19.
That would be one week after Nebraska holds its primary, which according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office is still on with postponement not being considered.
Coronavirus concerns will almost surely be present at some level on May 12, However, Lancaster County is taking a giant step toward mitigating them and, hopefully, increasing the election turnout by sending applications for mail ballots for the primary to all of the more than 173,000 registered voters in the county.
“Hopefully, this will be reducing the number of people going to the polls on Election Day,” County Election Commissioner Dave Shively told the Lancaster County Board.
More than 31,000 applications have already been sent out voters who are on the permanent early vote list. Offering early voting to 140,000 more voters will cost between $70,000 and $80,000, and each early ballot runs between $1 and $1.40 to mail.
The county board unanimously approved the early ballot plan. It is money well and wisely spent.
Not only will increasing the number of mail-in ballots make going to the polls safer for those who choose to vote on election day, it will make the process safer for the poll workers, most of whom are in their 60s and older, the most vulnerable demographic to COVID-19.
Making mail-in voting easier also should increase voter turnout for an election in which the numbers would have likely been down, perhaps markedly so.
With Douglas and Sarpy counties doing the same thing, more than half of Nebraska’s voters will be offered the mail-in ballot option, in addition to the handful of rural counties that already conduct elections by mail. That process should be extended to the others as well.
It is the best way to ensure that the May 12 election will be held as scheduled and as many people as possible cast a ballot.
It also, unfortunately, could be a dress rehearsal for the November general election, which is set in federal law and cannot be postponed, should this pandemic linger into the summer and fall.
