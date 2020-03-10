Editorial, 3/11: Prohibiting alcohol at McConaughy isn't the answer

Regulating the number of campers in a site along with how many days they can stay seems like a reasonable way of keeping conditions bearable for all. That said, we also support measures meant to improve safety at the lake.

However, prohibiting alcohol would create an enforcement problem, while also taking away some enjoyment from those who consider an ice-cold beer on the lake to be one of life's simple summertime pleasures.

After all, it's been 86 years since Prohibition was repealed. And, while yes, there are few public places in the state where drinking is allowed, it's hard to feign outrage after witnessing the number of law-abiding citizens responsibly break the law in support of dear old Nebraska U each Saturday during the fall.

Most laws that are passed are put in place for the protection of the lowest common denominator. That appears to be the case here, but there are already strict laws in place to prevent lake visitors from operating watercraft while under the influence of alcohol. Rules for underage drinking and public intoxication laws are also already on the books.

Trying to prevent alcohol on the lake would only keep away those people who consider Lake McConaughy a Nebraska tradition.