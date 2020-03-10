Editorial, 3/11: Prohibiting alcohol at McConaughy isn't the answer

Each year, an estimated 1.5 million visitors -- anglers, water enthusiasts and campers alike -- go to Lake McConaughy, which ranks it Nebraska's second most-popular tourist attraction, trailing only Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo.
Would McConaughy's numbers dwindle if the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission votes next week to ban alcohol from the 20-mile-long western Nebraska reservoir north of Ogallala?
We believe they would.
While an ice-cold beer might not be the reason the vast majority of people choose McConaughy as a summertime destination, prohibiting alcohol might be a reason they'd choose to stay away.
That would hurt Ogallala and the surrounding area, their economy driven by those visits from out-of-towners. Visitors buy gasoline, provisions and beverages there. Messing with that financial ecosystem by prohibiting alcohol could have drastic ramifications.
We agree that Lake McConaughy is in need of some updated regulations. We supported efforts made earlier this year, later tabled, to restrict long-term camping by requiring preregistration for many of the campsites adjacent to the lake.
You have free articles remaining.
The proposed rule change was aimed at easing overcrowding at the showers and restroom facilities, which were stretched to the hilt when an estimated 200,000 visitors found their way to Lake McConaughy during the Fourth of July weekend.
Regulating the number of campers in a site along with how many days they can stay seems like a reasonable way of keeping conditions bearable for all. That said, we also support measures meant to improve safety at the lake.
However, prohibiting alcohol would create an enforcement problem, while also taking away some enjoyment from those who consider an ice-cold beer on the lake to be one of life's simple summertime pleasures.
After all, it's been 86 years since Prohibition was repealed. And, while yes, there are few public places in the state where drinking is allowed, it's hard to feign outrage after witnessing the number of law-abiding citizens responsibly break the law in support of dear old Nebraska U each Saturday during the fall.
Most laws that are passed are put in place for the protection of the lowest common denominator. That appears to be the case here, but there are already strict laws in place to prevent lake visitors from operating watercraft while under the influence of alcohol. Rules for underage drinking and public intoxication laws are also already on the books.
Trying to prevent alcohol on the lake would only keep away those people who consider Lake McConaughy a Nebraska tradition.
Like it or not, one of the biggest draws to camping, the outdoors and the warmer (oftentimes downright hot) temperatures comes in the form of an icy 12-ounce can.
There's no reason to change that.