Maps tell a story, one far beyond the streets they display.
Take the curvature of the streets around Lincoln, such as the notable squiggles along parts of Cornhusker Highway and Normal Boulevard. These jogs parallel the creeks that have played important roles in the city since its earliest days.
But demographic data on a map can paint a picture that’s much less evident. And the third edition of the Place Matters report – a must-read conducted every two years by the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – did just that, highlighting progress on some fronts and stubborn problems on others.
And the most pervasive of these consistent concerns is poverty – which, in turn, helps to perpetuate other health and risk factors.
In 1980, 18 of Lincoln’s 50 census tracts (36%) reported 10% or more of residents living at or below the federal poverty threshold. By 2017, that number had grown to 40 of 70 (57%). For the first time ever, one census tract, just north and west of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, had a majority of residents living in poverty.
To that end, algorithms calculating life expectancy for today’s newborns found a gap of nearly 20 years between downtown Lincoln (69.3) and far southeast Lincoln (89.1), largely because of the increased risk factors found in the city’s poorer neighborhoods.
You have free articles remaining.
This incongruence should trouble every Lincolnite. But, as developments between the first and third editions of the survey have proved, it’s not insurmountable.
Marked improvement in prenatal care provides one of the success stories. Between 2013 and 2015, not a single census tract in the city reached the 90% goal. By 2017, there were eight. Conversely, of the 15 census tracts where that figure was less than 70%, only four remained that low – as the city saw an increase of 5.5% over just four years.
A combination of factors – growth in Medicaid services, a stronger economy, targeted investments, etc. – helped spur this improvement, especially in the highest-need neighborhoods. And future achievements in other categories will likely require a similar, multipronged approach.
Topics such as high tobacco use, reduced access to healthy food and lower levels of youth fitness largely mirror the areas with the lowest prenatal care and highest poverty rates. Accordingly, Lincoln can and will improve on these fronts, but that depends upon increased buy-in from the community.
Though maps convey a message and meaning that can easily be internalized, they don’t provide the most important part of the story – the ending. In this case, it’s about breaking the cycles of poverty and its related risk factors and health outcomes that hit some parts of Lincoln much harder than others.
Maps alone can’t do that. But Lincolnites can.