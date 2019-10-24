A 36% annual interest rate sounds exorbitant enough on its own.
And that’s just the number to which advocates for a ballot initiative want to drop the cap for payday loans. A report from the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance found the average contracted annual percentage rate in 2017 for these types of transactions was 404%.
Efforts to reduce this eye-popping interest rate – which we’ve previously supported – have stalled in the Nebraska Legislature. Now, supporters are turning to a ballot initiative for the November 2020 general election in hopes of achieving this needed reform.
To protect vulnerable Nebraskans, a more reasonable limit is imperative. Because lawmakers have been unable to achieve this on their own, the onus now falls to voters.
What’s often overlooked in this debate, though, is that payday lenders provide a service to people who need cash on hand ASAP.
Recall that financial difficulties forced a Lincoln credit union, founded on providing loans to low-income residents, into a merger less than two years after opening. Little else exists to fulfill the immediate need.
But bad apples who resort to predatory practices have given the entire industry a negative reputation. The trick is finding language that walks the tightrope between assisting Nebraskans in need and preventing an ever-escalating debt trap from capturing these same individuals.
Nebraska law limits the term of these loans – which mostly lack the traditional underwriting process and regulations placed on standard bank lending – to no more than 34 days. Those unable to pay the balance in full often find themselves back at the lender within weeks, requesting another loan.
It’s not hard to see how this vicious cycle can ensnare the people who can least afford it. And, with the rise of smartphone apps that offer similar services with even fewer safeguards, the protections desired by supporters of the ballot initiative are certainly needed.
Colorado and South Dakota are among eight states with the statutory 36% cap sought by the organizers of Nebraska’s petition drive. Their differing approaches, however, bred far different results.
Legislation passed in Colorado in 2010 put some lenders out of business but generally preserved access to payday loans. A referendum overwhelmingly approved in 2016 by voters to our north has mostly muzzled the industry in South Dakota.
A bipartisan Nebraska reform bill modeled off Colorado’s methodology was introduced in 2017 by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas and became law in 2018. Along the way, however, amendments removed the 36% limit but preserved other needed changes to state law.
Now, it’s time for Nebraska voters to take these improvements a step further. The initiative now being circulated provides the means to help rein in outrageous interest rates paid by Nebraskans in a financial pinch.