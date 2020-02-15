Editorial, 2/16: Passage of bond issue shows city’s faith in LPS

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Even as enrollment gains have slowed, they haven’t stopped. LPS continues to net an elementary school worth of new students every year. But more room – especially needed at the high schools, as all but one of the current six now exceed 2,000 students – should serve students adequately for the time being.

LPS did its homework on this particular bond, reducing by a third a task force’s initial list of needs and prioritizing the most essential projects. With that in mind, our hope is that the district won’t have to go down this well for several years.

And, in rewarding the faith of voters in carrying out these efforts across Lincoln, the district must again produce an on-time, on-budget project that boosts both students and local businesses alike.

LPS anticipates spending $4 million to $7 million – per month, over the next four to five years, with the first bids going out this spring. By selecting local contractors whenever possible and reasonably priced, the ripple effect from the bond issue should yield benefits to Lincoln’s newest investment in its future.

“We intend to continue to be good stewards of the taxpayer resources,” Joel said. “When we are entrusted with $290 million, we don’t take that lightly.”

Indeed, it’s a weighty responsibility – one that LPS has clearly done well, given voters’ consistent approval. And the district must live up to expectations once again, now that it’s received the green light on its most recent bond issue.

