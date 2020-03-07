Editorial, 3/8: Participating in democracy is great, but threats aren’t

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We’ve written this editorial many times before, yet it always generates criticism in the days that follow.

“It’s because of the other side,” the naysayers say, no matter where they stand on the political spectrum. Their opponents are too something, but whether that adjective is inflexible, sensitive, closed-minded, unreasonable or whatever else, such behavior isn’t confined to one side on any topic.

Indeed, the vast majority of Nebraskans seem to get this, given the quantity of courteous, insightful testimony and correspondence lawmakers receive at the Capitol. But, as senators have proved, despicable threats know no political party or ideology.

Fervor is good; fanaticism isn’t. Before frustration boils over into something more sinister, harness that energy, and convert it into something productive. Call your senator, write a letter to the editor, volunteer for a cause, peaceably assemble for a rally or run for office yourself.

Again, countless ways exist to advance a position, but there’s no worse way to do so than by resorting to intimidation and threats.