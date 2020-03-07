Editorial, 3/8: Participating in democracy is great, but threats aren’t

Days after a man brought his loaded AR-15 to the Nebraska State Capitol as he testified against gun legislation, the conversation sparked by his weapon continued.
In a tense debate last week, senators shared their worries over a loaded gun in a hearing room, along with personal stories of threats they’ve received over their stances on particular bills. From voicemails directly threatening to kill a senator after listing his address to bloody Barbie dolls anonymously sent in a silent protest of a vote.
Is this how Nebraska’s Second House, the people, lobbies its senators? If so, it’s not working.
Having a civil discourse is impossible when people skip words and go straight to provocation that can easily be construed as threats.
All this for $12,000 – the pitiful annual pay for each of Nebraska’s 49 senators. Prospective public servants have long expressed that dollar figure isn’t enough for the commitment required of legislators. And too many Nebraskans think little enough of this thankless, yet critical, job to hurl insults and threats toward these elected officials.
Such behavior is as ineffective – remember the line about catching more flies with honey than vinegar? – as it is inexcusable. Rather, it deepens the artificial splits that divide us and prevents us from making progress in areas where it’s needed.
You have free articles remaining.
We’ve written this editorial many times before, yet it always generates criticism in the days that follow.
“It’s because of the other side,” the naysayers say, no matter where they stand on the political spectrum. Their opponents are too something, but whether that adjective is inflexible, sensitive, closed-minded, unreasonable or whatever else, such behavior isn’t confined to one side on any topic.
Indeed, the vast majority of Nebraskans seem to get this, given the quantity of courteous, insightful testimony and correspondence lawmakers receive at the Capitol. But, as senators have proved, despicable threats know no political party or ideology.
Fervor is good; fanaticism isn’t. Before frustration boils over into something more sinister, harness that energy, and convert it into something productive. Call your senator, write a letter to the editor, volunteer for a cause, peaceably assemble for a rally or run for office yourself.
Again, countless ways exist to advance a position, but there’s no worse way to do so than by resorting to intimidation and threats.
Civility remains on the Journal Star editorial board’s annual agenda this year because Nebraskans have unfortunately proved they need yet another reminder. So, let this editorial be that wake-up call for the Nebraska nice that seems to vanish when politics enter the equation.
As we’ve written before, so much more brings us together than separates us. Next time you feel strongly enough about something to contact your state senator, remember that you both want what’s best for the state, even if you disagree how to achieve it.