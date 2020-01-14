Editorial, 1/15: No need for term limits on City Council

Lincoln voters decided in November 2018 that a mayor should be limited to three four-year terms. The term limit measure passed with 53% of the vote.

Now a Lincoln resident has asked the City’s Charter Revision Commission to consider the same limit for Lincoln’s City Council members.

The process that put the mayoral term limit on the ballot was contentious. It forced Mayor Chris Beutler out of a campaign for his fourth term and drew criticism from politicians on both sides who felt the short notice it gave Beutler was unfair.

Jim Frohman, who is a software company executive and is registered as nonpartisan, has suggested a proposal that avoids appearing to target specific office holders. But that aside, a term limit charter amendment for Lincoln City Council members is the proverbial solution looking for a problem.

No body of elected officials is immune to political disputes, but our nonpartisan council generally handles the city’s business efficiently, competently and collegially.

After all, look at their responses to Frohman’s plan. Council chair Jane Raybould, in her second term, said she sees good in term limits and thinks, correctly, that 12 years is better than the eight afforded to state senators by their two-term limit.