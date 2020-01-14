Editorial, 1/15: No need for term limits on City Council

Lincoln voters decided in November 2018 that a mayor should be limited to three four-year terms. The term limit measure passed with 53% of the vote.
Now a Lincoln resident has asked the City’s Charter Revision Commission to consider the same limit for Lincoln’s City Council members.
The process that put the mayoral term limit on the ballot was contentious. It forced Mayor Chris Beutler out of a campaign for his fourth term and drew criticism from politicians on both sides who felt the short notice it gave Beutler was unfair.
Jim Frohman, who is a software company executive and is registered as nonpartisan, has suggested a proposal that avoids appearing to target specific office holders. But that aside, a term limit charter amendment for Lincoln City Council members is the proverbial solution looking for a problem.
No body of elected officials is immune to political disputes, but our nonpartisan council generally handles the city’s business efficiently, competently and collegially.
After all, look at their responses to Frohman’s plan. Council chair Jane Raybould, in her second term, said she sees good in term limits and thinks, correctly, that 12 years is better than the eight afforded to state senators by their two-term limit.
Second-term Councilman Roy Christensen said he’d be fine with term limits if it was the will of the people.
We tend, though, to think like Councilman Bennie Shobe, that voters can limit their council member to however many terms they like through the voting booth.
Term limit proponents note how incumbency can turn into entrenchment – with public servants becoming less public and less service-minded. That’s one possible outcome. But if you elect good people, incumbency breeds experience and efficiency.
Without sufficient institutional memory and experience, elected officials rely on the unelected people in their orbit – department heads, support staff, lobbyists, etc. All may be perfectly fine folks, but they aren’t the people we picked to do the public’s business.
An elected body benefits from a mix of new voices and experienced ones. And no one is better at deciding how many of each we need than voters.
There’s a certain rebellious appeal to a “toss out the incumbents” term limit initiative. But, in truth, all this measure does is take choices – and power – away from voters.