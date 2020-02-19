Editorial, 2/20: No harm in talking about possibility of new prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The impending prison overcrowding emergency that takes effect July 1 will reduce that number some. But continued growth could exacerbate a problem of too many inmates and too few staff that has led to turnover that has exceeded 30% some years.

Placing a new prison somewhere between Lincoln and Omaha should avoid the inability to adequately staff a facility, unlike the isolated Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Too many inmates and not enough staff can endanger the well-being of both -- and has, in some cases.

This cannot be stated loudly or frequently enough: Although the prison would be built by a private contractor, it would not be operated by one. Instead, the state would enter into a lease-to-own agreement for the property and building while staffing and running the facility.

The state has passed the sentence and bears the responsibility to ensure it’s carried out fairly and humanely – which hasn’t been the case with all for-profit prison operators – while providing rehabilitative programming for inmates ahead of their eventual release.

Plenty of details – not least of which is legislative approval for an appropriation – must be ironed out in the coming months if this new prison is to become reality.