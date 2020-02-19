Editorial, 2/20: No harm in talking about possibility of new prison

After decades of largely ignoring problems brewing within its prisons, the state has rolled up its sleeves and dug into attempts to solve this mess of its own making.
Tuesday’s news that the Department of Correctional Services plans to solicit a request for information regarding a public-private partnership to build a new prison represents a potentially enormous investment to fix a problem that's taken a generation of neglect to create and remains all too often out of sight, out of mind.
But, at this point, Nebraska has nothing to lose by at least exploring the possibility. The status quo simply stopped working years ago.
Two figures stand out about the request for information Frakes discussed with the Journal Star editorial board:
* Corrections Director Scott Frakes threw out a ballpark cost of $200 million, a big number that’s roughly two-thirds of the agency's total budget in FY20. But we have always known the inaction leaders showed for far too long would come with a hefty price tag.
* A target size for the new prison would be 1,600 beds. The largest designed capacity for any state prison is Tecumseh, at 960. If all the new beds opened tomorrow, Nebraska would have more than 5,100 beds – with an average daily population of nearly 5,700 inmates. And Frakes said current projections indicate that inmate numbers will grow by 2.5% a year.
You have free articles remaining.
The impending prison overcrowding emergency that takes effect July 1 will reduce that number some. But continued growth could exacerbate a problem of too many inmates and too few staff that has led to turnover that has exceeded 30% some years.
Placing a new prison somewhere between Lincoln and Omaha should avoid the inability to adequately staff a facility, unlike the isolated Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Too many inmates and not enough staff can endanger the well-being of both -- and has, in some cases.
This cannot be stated loudly or frequently enough: Although the prison would be built by a private contractor, it would not be operated by one. Instead, the state would enter into a lease-to-own agreement for the property and building while staffing and running the facility.
The state has passed the sentence and bears the responsibility to ensure it’s carried out fairly and humanely – which hasn’t been the case with all for-profit prison operators – while providing rehabilitative programming for inmates ahead of their eventual release.
Plenty of details – not least of which is legislative approval for an appropriation – must be ironed out in the coming months if this new prison is to become reality.
For years, meaningful prison reform has occupied a position on the Journal Star’s annual editorial board agenda. This idea is the latest in a line that shows the state is serious about pursuing that same goal.
Without even starting the conversation, though, that end goal can’t be reached.