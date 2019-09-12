Students who aren’t at school are more likely to struggle at school.
Sounds simple enough. But it’s the case for 5,000-plus Lincoln Public Schools students – an astonishingly high 12% of its enrollment – who miss more than 10% of days class is in session, the threshold at which a child’s education begins to suffer, for a variety of reasons.
Accordingly, the United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County announced last week that it hopes to raise $100,000 for its new initiative – titled “Stable. Strong. Successful.” – that aims to combat the problem of chronic absenteeism in the community.
Attendance is the perhaps the single greatest indicator of student achievement. If you’re not in school, you’re not learning.
For those who miss at least 18 days of instruction, about two a month, their academics begin to suffer. If this is allowed to snowball, chronically absent students are at a far higher likelihood to drop out of high school – which greatly hinders their future success and earnings.
Most important about this new campaign is the way it approaches this situation.
Rather than being punitive in nature toward the students missing too much school, the United Way’s plan structures this effort in a positive way. Once the financial goal is realized, it will direct money to agencies to help chronically absent students in three yet-to-be-identified schools.
This roadmap stands in stark contrast to states such as Iowa and Illinois. Both have truancy laws that allow for county attorneys to press charges against and issue fines to parents whose children miss substantial amounts of school without an excuse. One Iowa mother told a TV station that she’d been arrested three times because her children – whom she said were frequently ill – were absent so much.
Myriad factors can contribute to an excessive number of unexcused absences. And many of them are beyond the control of a student.
Poverty, transportation, mental or physical illness, neglect or abuse, family instability – these dynamics can have a major impact on children’s lives and increase the likelihood they’ll miss school. Having a support system to ensure they have the resources they need to attend classes should give these students a leg up going forward.
Schools can only do so much about students’ home lives once kids leave the building. Nonprofits, however, have much more reach and latitude that can create the positive change outside the classroom.
As we frequently write in this space, education is the single greatest investment a community can make in its future. But chronic absenteeism – particularly at the rate reported in LPS – makes these children’s path ahead much more challenging.
The United Way’s plan takes the right tack in hopes of reversing this troubling trend.