Editorial, 2/14: New feeding operation rules are welcome

Given the housing patterns in rural Lancaster County and the growth of residences outside the city limits of Lincoln, Waverly and other towns, it will be difficult to locate a large operation that would meet the setback requirements anywhere in the county.

The County Board also, wisely, included a requirement that a water well permit from the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District be included in any application, a change in policy that directly addresses water scarcity concerns. Put simply, if sufficient water isn’t available in an area, the permit would be denied, stopping the application process before it begins.

Those rules, recommended by a task force formed after the County Board narrowly approved the operation in 2018, won’t have an impact on the two chicken farming operations that have been proposed for the county -- the one approved and the other denied by the board. The fate of those farms is now in the hands of the courts.

Going forward, however, any large farming operations will have to meet the requirements, which serve the best interests of the entire county, preserving the quality of life rather than favoring untrammeled development.

