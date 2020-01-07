Editorial, 1/8: Nebraska's welcome mat should be out

It took Nebraska only 23 years after its statehood in 1867 to push past 1 million residents. In the 130 years since the 1890 Census, the state still hasn’t added its next million.

Census Bureau data released last week put Nebraska’s population at 1,934,408 as of July 1, just a smidge under that nice, even, big number of 2 million. But getting there will be a tough slog.

Until two years ago, the state added at least 10,000 every year in the 2010s. Last year that number slipped to 9,700. This year the state added only 8,800. It’s still growth, but it’s slowing. And slowing growth may well be prelude to actual population loss at some point.

Nebraska isn’t a demographic anomaly. We landed right in the middle of the U.S. both in terms of actual growth and percentage growth. And the forces at work nationwide are hard at work in Nebraska, too. Aging baby boomers are largely past their child-rearing years. Birth rates in the U.S. and much of the world are declining.

In four states – Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Virginia – the deaths outnumbered births. Elsewhere across the country, that number reached a decades-long low.

