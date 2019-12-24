Editorial, 12/25: Nebraska on right side of refugee issue

It seems like an easy question: Should our state, our county, our city accept refugees?

Refugees arrive in this county legally. They come from regions and nations where they are unsafe. The go through a rigorous vetting process before being admitted to our nation.

Yet in this age of polarizing politics and snappy soundbites, the nuances of refugee relocation and how it has absolutely nothing to do with “the wall” and illegal immigration are easily lost.

So, unfortunately, it takes some political courage to stand up and say, We’ll take refugees.

Last week, it was announced that Gov. Pete Ricketts would join the majority of governors, showing that courage and accepting refugees into their states. Earlier, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert had indicated their cities would welcome refugees. But without a public statement from a governor, nothing a mayor or a county commission decided would matter, as dictated by the Trump administration policy.

Ricketts gave his consent – along with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds – in a letter that thanked Trump for creating a more robust vetting process for refugees.

