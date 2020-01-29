Editorial, 1/30: Nebraska must seriously weigh new approach to sports betting

Despite the amount of money Nebraskans have freely given to neighboring states’ casinos, efforts to expand gambling in the state have long run into roadblocks.
Enter Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne and his plan to have the Legislature classify sports betting as a lottery.
The state constitution stipulates that “No lottery game shall be conducted as part of the lottery unless the type of game has been approved by a majority of the members of the Legislature.”
Well, Wayne's LB971 proposes rewriting state law in a way that would do just that, allowing Nebraska to stanch the flow of dollars across state lines while passing constitutional muster. Keno and the Nebraska Lottery were authorized by this same manner.
After all, every year Nebraska lawmakers hem and haw on this topic, rank and file citizens will take their money elsewhere to play. This bill offers a reasonable means to help keep this cash within Nebraska’s borders.
Between August and December 2019, all but one of Iowa’s 21 licensed casinos opened sports books, generating a total of $1.3 million in state taxes on profits alone following a piecemeal rollout. But that’s before the first Super Bowl, on which Americans bet an estimated $6 billion annually, or opening weekend of the NCAA basketball tournament since sports wagering has been legal there.
The three casinos in Council Bluffs – patronized largely by Nebraskans – are among the eight yet to launch betting through a smartphone app. Accordingly, when it comes to in-person wagering, those three ranked first, third and fifth in terms of value of bets placed, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.
In fact, six of the seven casinos raking in the highest retail handle thus far – No. 4 is in suburban Des Moines – are within a mile of states where sports betting is illegal.
See a connection here?
Iowa has discovered Nebraskans and other Midwesterners are more than willing to help shoulder its tax burden – and it’s capitalized upon this fact.
Conversely, our state has all the access to gambling but reaps none of the financial benefits. And remember that roughly a quarter of all gambling revenues in Iowa – which, in turn, produce more than $300 million a year in state and local taxes – come from Nebraskans, as a 2014 study found.
Meanwhile, Nebraska needs recurring revenue to help provide meaningful property tax relief for agricultural producers. Or increase Medicare reimbursement to nursing homes. Or pay for upgrades to the prisons or juvenile justice systems. Or any number of other improvements.
Voters’ past failures to pass constitutional amendments to expand gambling left money for these and other worthy needs on the table. Instead, the opportunity has fallen to the Legislature – which must strongly consider Wayne’s bill, even in this packed short session.