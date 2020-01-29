Editorial, 1/30: Nebraska must seriously weigh new approach to sports betting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The three casinos in Council Bluffs – patronized largely by Nebraskans – are among the eight yet to launch betting through a smartphone app. Accordingly, when it comes to in-person wagering, those three ranked first, third and fifth in terms of value of bets placed, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission.

In fact, six of the seven casinos raking in the highest retail handle thus far – No. 4 is in suburban Des Moines – are within a mile of states where sports betting is illegal.

See a connection here?

Iowa has discovered Nebraskans and other Midwesterners are more than willing to help shoulder its tax burden – and it’s capitalized upon this fact.

Conversely, our state has all the access to gambling but reaps none of the financial benefits. And remember that roughly a quarter of all gambling revenues in Iowa – which, in turn, produce more than $300 million a year in state and local taxes – come from Nebraskans, as a 2014 study found.