Editorial, 2/9: Nebraska must ensure workers avoid falling off 'benefits cliff'

Lower-income families need a hand up much more than they need a handcuff.
The problem is that current structures for federal assistance programs sometimes trap beneficiaries in a no-win scenario: Earn more money at work and risk losing benefits, or turn down the extra money to retain access to help for food or child care.
It's called the “benefits cliff.” It's very real and an unintended consequence of many welfare programs, forcing recipients to either jump without a safety net or remain stuck where they are. Nebraska legislators can make the jump a little safer with this bill, which increases income eligibility levels, putting folks in a more secure spot financially before losing benefits.
“In systems like scholarship programs or grants for the arts, people are rewarded for their hard work and merit,” said Lincoln Sen. Kate Bolz, who introduced LB1049. “In systems like child care and food assistance, they are punished for getting ahead.”
She’s spot on. And, rather than directing these programs to provide a temporary boost -- as they're intended -- until people earn enough to leave them, they can become a trap that prevents families from rising above their circumstances.
You have free articles remaining.
That's why the changes before the Nebraska Legislature represent such a big step forward despite appearing like rather inconsequential math adjustments.
Bolz’s bill increases the qualifying family income for child care assistance from 125% to 150% of the federal poverty level beginning in 2021-22 by using excess federal funds. That extra cushion makes the leap off assistance more manageable.
Separate legislation from Omaha Sen. John McCollister, LB255, advanced out of committee last year and awaits floor debate. His bill seeks to raise SNAP eligibility level from 130% to 140% of the federal poverty level, which he said would allow families to continue to be food-secure and be able to afford child care.
The bills are estimated to cost just $150,000 -- combined -- to implement.
And the benefits of such changes, which aid in the transition for government assistance to self-sufficiency, far exceed the state's investment.
Employers, too, see the plus sides of removing this insecurity and uncertainty from workers' lives, hence why these bills earned the support of business groups. The Lincoln, Omaha and statewide chambers of commerce backed this legislation, with representatives testifying about the very real possibility of more work moving employees "two steps forward and three steps back."
Nebraskans shouldn't be forced to chain themselves to untenable situations to provide for their families. Senators must take advantage of the opportunity this year to smooth out an important transition on these benefits for eligible workers.