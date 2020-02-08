Editorial, 2/9: Nebraska must ensure workers avoid falling off 'benefits cliff'

Bolz’s bill increases the qualifying family income for child care assistance from 125% to 150% of the federal poverty level beginning in 2021-22 by using excess federal funds. That extra cushion makes the leap off assistance more manageable.

Separate legislation from Omaha Sen. John McCollister, LB255, advanced out of committee last year and awaits floor debate. His bill seeks to raise SNAP eligibility level from 130% to 140% of the federal poverty level, which he said would allow families to continue to be food-secure and be able to afford child care.

The bills are estimated to cost just $150,000 -- combined -- to implement.

And the benefits of such changes, which aid in the transition for government assistance to self-sufficiency, far exceed the state's investment.

Employers, too, see the plus sides of removing this insecurity and uncertainty from workers' lives, hence why these bills earned the support of business groups. The Lincoln, Omaha and statewide chambers of commerce backed this legislation, with representatives testifying about the very real possibility of more work moving employees "two steps forward and three steps back."

Nebraskans shouldn't be forced to chain themselves to untenable situations to provide for their families. Senators must take advantage of the opportunity this year to smooth out an important transition on these benefits for eligible workers.

