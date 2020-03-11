Editorial, 3/13: Nebraska can’t squander new momentum on redistricting fix

Following nearly a decade of redistricting reform efforts, Nebraska now has two opportunities to improve its process.
These efforts to remove or minimize partisan influence from this task come at the absolute last minute, with a legislative solution advancing to the floor after the halfway point of the session and a ballot initiative organizers hope to put before voters in November.
But, should both proposals come to a vote, it’s better late than never.
With the U.S. Census taking place this year, the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 will lift the heavy burden of redrawing political boundaries based on the new information it receives – a process that must be done more fairly than it was last time around.
The 2011 edition was marred by naked partisanship, perhaps none greater than maps being drawn on the table at the Governor’s Residence. The end result of such chicanery should surprise nobody – the 1st District traded heavily Republican parts of Sarpy County for bluer Bellevue, thus diluting the power of Democratic voters in suburban Omaha.
Hence, Nebraska needs a means to distance this process from elected officials.
The legislative solution is always the preferred fix. And the full Legislature will get the chance to debate Omaha Sen. John McCollister’s bill. It keeps the Redistricting Committee in place but ensures no more than five members come from one political party. It also proposes drawing lines without considering political affiliations or demographic information.
Meanwhile, the petition drive seeks to create an independent citizens commission to oversee redistricting that would bar elected officials, party leaders, political candidates and their family members from serving.
These ideas are such common sense that it boggles the mind they weren’t instituted years ago.
Neither proposal entirely reaches Iowa’s admirable level of nonpartisan redistricting, which involves an independent state office drawing maps strictly on terms of population and presenting them to legislators for a simple up-or-down vote.
Regardless, any step in the right direction – and both proposals qualify – represents progress after years of false starts since 2011. The Legislature approved a bipartisan compromise in 2016, but that measure was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year that gerrymandering was outside its purview meant the states would have to solve this matter on their own. To Nebraskans’ credit, both the Legislature and voters will have that option this year, assuming the petition makes the ballot.
This marks Nebraska’s last, best chance to fix a redistricting system that no longer works as it should.
Nebraskans who remember the debacle a decade ago know how desperately change is needed. And whether the Legislature – our preferred means to, you know, legislate – or voters make that call, it’s imperative that it gets accomplished in 2020.