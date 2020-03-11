Editorial, 3/13: Nebraska can’t squander new momentum on redistricting fix

Following nearly a decade of redistricting reform efforts, Nebraska now has two opportunities to improve its process.

These efforts to remove or minimize partisan influence from this task come at the absolute last minute, with a legislative solution advancing to the floor after the halfway point of the session and a ballot initiative organizers hope to put before voters in November.

But, should both proposals come to a vote, it’s better late than never.

With the U.S. Census taking place this year, the Nebraska Legislature in 2021 will lift the heavy burden of redrawing political boundaries based on the new information it receives – a process that must be done more fairly than it was last time around.

The 2011 edition was marred by naked partisanship, perhaps none greater than maps being drawn on the table at the Governor’s Residence. The end result of such chicanery should surprise nobody – the 1st District traded heavily Republican parts of Sarpy County for bluer Bellevue, thus diluting the power of Democratic voters in suburban Omaha.