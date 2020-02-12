Editorial, 2/13: Mayoral plan needs update in charter

A lot has happened in the world since Lincoln adopted its home rule charter in 1917.
So it’s not a surprise that elements of it, on occasion, need some updating.
The City Council at its Feb. 24 meeting will decide on placing three charter change recommendations from a citizens’ advisory committee on the May 7 ballot.
Among the changes is one that would eliminate the need for the appointment of an acting mayor – the council chair or vice chair -- any time the mayor is out of town.
With the ease of communications today, the mayor being out of town is hardly an excuse for the mayor not being able to do her duty.
The amendment would clarify that an acting mayor would only be appointed if the mayor were unable to serve or be unreachable – not merely out of town. This portion of the charter “was drafted a long time ago where you traveled mostly by train,” City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said. That’s to say nothing of the advent of smartphones, video conferencing and remote work capabilities.
There does, indeed, need to be a clear plan of succession. The day may come that the city needs its chief executive on a moment’s notice – and that moment could come when a mayor is flying somewhere with her phone in airplane mode. This charter change would address that. It eliminates a cumbersome process that has only rarely found the acting mayor needing to take action.
Voters elect the mayor of this city to do as much mayoral work as possible. Voters elect city council members to share power on the council. This change would ensure that every effort is made to have our elected mayor carry out her office, only ceding power under the most extreme circumstances.
The City of Lincoln is blessed with dedicated and talented elected officials and professional administrators and support staff. This charter revision isn’t fixing a gaping hole in government. It tidies up a foundational and infrequently amended document.
We hope the City Council sees fit to send this recommendation to voters on May 7. And we urge voters to take this chance to update the city charter to reflect the technology and reality of today.