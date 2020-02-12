Editorial, 2/13: Mayoral plan needs update in charter

A lot has happened in the world since Lincoln adopted its home rule charter in 1917.

So it’s not a surprise that elements of it, on occasion, need some updating.

The City Council at its Feb. 24 meeting will decide on placing three charter change recommendations from a citizens’ advisory committee on the May 7 ballot.

Among the changes is one that would eliminate the need for the appointment of an acting mayor – the council chair or vice chair -- any time the mayor is out of town.

With the ease of communications today, the mayor being out of town is hardly an excuse for the mayor not being able to do her duty.

The amendment would clarify that an acting mayor would only be appointed if the mayor were unable to serve or be unreachable – not merely out of town. This portion of the charter “was drafted a long time ago where you traveled mostly by train,” City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick said. That’s to say nothing of the advent of smartphones, video conferencing and remote work capabilities.