Editorial, 1/2: Mapping how districts moved shows need for improvement

When the Nebraska Legislature draws new boundaries for its 49 seats every decade, it does so with populations that are roughly equal in each.
Just because the number of residents is approximately the same, however, doesn’t mean the experience within them is similar. And the evolution of those areas over time merits a closer look, especially with next year’s census serving as the baseline for these districts with redistricting the following year.
Nebraska’s diversity is one of its strengths. But truly living the Good Life must be more attainable for all than it currently is.
The most extreme example of this discrepancy comes from Omaha.
District 39 – which includes far west Omaha, Valley and Waterloo – has grown by nearly 10,000 people since it was drawn in 2011. This area has seen the highest growth and now boasts the highest median household income (roughly $102,000) and housing value ($268,400) of any in the state.
For comparison’s sake, north Omaha’s District 11 has lost nearly 2,000 residents and reports a median household income of just shy of $27,000, the lowest in Nebraska and nearly a quarter of its western counterpart. Nearly 36% of families are below the poverty line, and about half of children live in poverty – one of the highest such rates in the country.
In demographic terms, these districts are worlds apart. In geographic terms, they’re 15 miles or so apart – with some residents sharing different neighborhoods of the same city.
Lincoln isn’t exempt from these trends, either.
Consider the Place Matters report, published in October by the Community Health Endowment of Lincoln. It detailed a nearly 20-year discrepancy in life expectancy for today’s newborns, depending on what area of the Capital City they called home. And, for the first time, more than half of the city’s census tracts now have more than 10% of residents living below the federal poverty threshold.
Even as Lincoln has boomed, that success has not been felt in all corners.
All this isn’t to say Nebraska is falling backward. In many regards, the quality of life in the Cornhusker State would make other states envious if it weren’t such a well-kept secret.
But all Nebraskans must strive to ensure that success extends to as many Nebraskans – regardless of where in the state they call home – as possible. After all, the state's population continues growing.
Recently, the census has been advanced as a political pawn on the national level and much-needed redistricting reform plans hang in the balance at the state level. As such, now marks the right time to learn from the divisions – both in terms of political districts and demographics – and how to improve the lot of all Nebraskans.