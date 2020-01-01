Editorial, 1/2: Mapping how districts moved shows need for improvement

When the Nebraska Legislature draws new boundaries for its 49 seats every decade, it does so with populations that are roughly equal in each.

Just because the number of residents is approximately the same, however, doesn’t mean the experience within them is similar. And the evolution of those areas over time merits a closer look, especially with next year’s census serving as the baseline for these districts with redistricting the following year.

Nebraska’s diversity is one of its strengths. But truly living the Good Life must be more attainable for all than it currently is.

The most extreme example of this discrepancy comes from Omaha.

District 39 – which includes far west Omaha, Valley and Waterloo – has grown by nearly 10,000 people since it was drawn in 2011. This area has seen the highest growth and now boasts the highest median household income (roughly $102,000) and housing value ($268,400) of any in the state.