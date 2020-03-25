Editorial, 3/26: Maintaining transparency is vital during these uncertain times

At a time when we must place more trust than ever in our elected leaders in Nebraska, it's essential that transparency in government prevails.

That requires some adjustments, amid a COVID-19 spread that lawmakers at all levels, are fighting furiously to contain.

The extra effort by the stewards of our tax dollars is appreciated because we adhere to the unwavering belief that sunlight is the best disinfectant and that accountability will always matter.

We respect the means they're taking to stop this virus and applaud them for making adjustments to their ways of doing business, while keeping us apprised of their actions.

We're all going to have to trust each other a bit -- government, the public, everyone -- because we're going to have to do things a little differently for a while. Even so, it should in no way in the long term impede the public's access to information.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced last week that he has permitted local and state governing bodies in the state the flexibility to hold video- or teleconference meetings in lieu of in-person meetings.