Editorial, 3/26: Maintaining transparency is vital during these uncertain times

At a time when we must place more trust than ever in our elected leaders in Nebraska, it's essential that transparency in government prevails.
That requires some adjustments, amid a COVID-19 spread that lawmakers at all levels, are fighting furiously to contain.
The extra effort by the stewards of our tax dollars is appreciated because we adhere to the unwavering belief that sunlight is the best disinfectant and that accountability will always matter.
We respect the means they're taking to stop this virus and applaud them for making adjustments to their ways of doing business, while keeping us apprised of their actions.
We're all going to have to trust each other a bit -- government, the public, everyone -- because we're going to have to do things a little differently for a while. Even so, it should in no way in the long term impede the public's access to information.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced last week that he has permitted local and state governing bodies in the state the flexibility to hold video- or teleconference meetings in lieu of in-person meetings.
By executive order, he extended this permission through May 31, but, as a way of maintaining transparency, said the news media and public must also have access to the meeting. In addition, he stated that meetings and agendas must still be publicized in advance.
The Omaha City Council will not meet again until April 21, but acting similarly in Lincoln would be a problem said City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick.
At least two items that were scheduled for a public hearing and a vote at Monday's Lincoln City Council meeting carried a financial penalty if they were not adopted before April 1.
That included a $2.3 million contract to upgrade the computer-assisted dispatch system. If not approved by next week's deadline, the city would have lost a $50,000 discount.
So while much of the business community has been momentarily shuttered, the business of running the city moves forward. It has to.
The City Council rolled out a new configuration to their meeting for Monday's meeting. It included council members being seated 6 feet apart. In addition, monitors were placed in the hall as well as an adjoining room, and those who addressed the council weren't allowed in until their item of interest came up. There were never more than 10 people in the room at once.
It remains to be seen if Monday's configuration could handle a meeting with a contentious agenda item that attracts a lot of people. The hallways aren't equipped to handle the challenges of social distancing from a lot of people, nor would it be easy to enforce just 10 people being allowed in the council chambers.
We appreciate the effort and understand this is a quick fix to a problem we hope goes away as quickly as it came.
