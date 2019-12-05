Editorial, 12/6: LPS achieves great feat in state ratings

Of the more than 1,000 public schools graded in Nebraska’s performance rankings, 116 received the lowest score – “needs improvement” – when the state completed its review last week.
Not one of Lincoln Public Schools’ 56 buildings was among them.
For the first time in the five years the Nebraska Department of Education has used its current system, all LPS schools scored as “good,” “great” or “excellent.” Given the size and diversity of Nebraska’s second-largest K-12 school district, this ranking reflects the efforts LPS has made toward its stated 2019-20 goal of “equitable outcomes for all students.”
LPS has always fared well among the state’s large urban districts, grading “great” as a whole with only a handful of schools designated as “needs improvement” in years past. And all but one of the 17 schools eligible this year to receive additional review for a higher classification earned that promotion, including all six buildings initially receiving the lowest rating.
Improvements in areas such as test scores, graduation rates and attainment among English learners, as well as reduction in chronic absenteeism, are key to moving up the ladder. And it’s worth noting a variety of initiatives, public and private alike, is aimed at bettering outcomes in the Capital City on all of these fronts.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite every LPS school placing in the top three tiers, the district hasn’t reached the pinnacle of universal educational equity in the city – though it’s clearly making strides in that direction – and must continue improving.
None of the 26 Lincoln schools denoted by the state for having high rates of poverty, English learners, disabilities and/or minority students were among the eight in LPS to earn the “excellent” benchmark. In particular, poverty correlates most strongly with lower test scores among students.
But Lincoln isn’t alone in this regard; no school in the state that ranked as “excellent” reported such demographics. This underscores the successes LPS has had along with the challenges that still linger, here and elsewhere.
To be sure, a ratings methodology with only four levels can provide only a 30,000-foot snapshot of the efforts. Having a common ruler with which to measure all schools in Nebraska is a useful tool nonetheless.
That said, it seems to us the onerous task of moving up the ladder should be streamlined, if possible. – One LPS official said it required submitting more than 1,000 documents to the state, presumably because of the number of schools that could be bumped up.
Devoting resources to this pursuit, while important, takes away from the core mission of our public schools of educating students and investing in a better future for all.
As LPS proved, those efforts can yield progress. Even without a “needs improvement” tag, the district must keep striving for the improvement the state has recognized.