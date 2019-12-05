Editorial, 12/6: LPS achieves great feat in state ratings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Despite every LPS school placing in the top three tiers, the district hasn’t reached the pinnacle of universal educational equity in the city – though it’s clearly making strides in that direction – and must continue improving.

None of the 26 Lincoln schools denoted by the state for having high rates of poverty, English learners, disabilities and/or minority students were among the eight in LPS to earn the “excellent” benchmark. In particular, poverty correlates most strongly with lower test scores among students.

But Lincoln isn’t alone in this regard; no school in the state that ranked as “excellent” reported such demographics. This underscores the successes LPS has had along with the challenges that still linger, here and elsewhere.

To be sure, a ratings methodology with only four levels can provide only a 30,000-foot snapshot of the efforts. Having a common ruler with which to measure all schools in Nebraska is a useful tool nonetheless.

That said, it seems to us the onerous task of moving up the ladder should be streamlined, if possible. – One LPS official said it required submitting more than 1,000 documents to the state, presumably because of the number of schools that could be bumped up.