Editorial, 2/23: Lincoln, state headed in right direction

Most days in this space our editorial board -- unanimously or not -- arrives on a stance on a specific issue. We work hard to seek consensus, and we approach every issue with the idea of advocating for our community.
Reasonable minds can disagree -- and the reasonable minds of the editorial board members do -- but the fundamental question we ask ourselves with every issue we tackle is, “What’s best for the people we live with and the place we live?”
Today’s editorial was an easy one because there are more than 40 pages of evidence to support it, and it’s tucked into today’s newspaper.
As you leaf, scroll, flip or whatever through today’s Journal Star, don’t miss the Directions section.
Directions is an annual publication celebrating the personalities, places, professions and progress shaping Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska.
Lincoln’s story today is one of growth, progress and opportunity. But beneath that story are dozens or hundreds of supporting stories -- the businesses, people, organizations and forces that are the foundation for the solid ground we’re building on.
Open Directions’ pages and you’ll see the forces pushing, pulling and shaping Lincoln.
The fortunes of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the city of Lincoln are tied together physically and financially, creativity and innovation fueling growth on campus and beyond.
Side hustles and remote work options are changing how Lincoln residents and Nebraskans make a living and a life and interact with our state’s economy.
Small retailers are carving out new niches, and larger retailers are becoming players on the national and international stage.
The city’s dining and entertainment options are blossoming amid a vibrant downtown and booming fringe retail centers.
And then there are the big things on the horizon -- the game-changing South Beltway and all the implications of a population nearing 300,000.
Depending on the day and the topic, the editorial board is alternately advocate, antagonist, critic and questioner. Today, we’re unabashed cheerleader.
Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska aren’t perfect, but today’s special section is a reminder of the number of good things going on around us we may not be aware of.
Lincoln is, indeed, headed in some great Directions.