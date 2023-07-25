Just more than two years after the City Council voted its approval of her hiring, Teresa Ewins resigned as chief of the Lincoln Police Department on Friday.

As she entered the job, there were high hopes and high expectations. The San Francisco native was described as a true outsider, bringing new ideas and a new approach. Among the four finalists for the job, she was the police union's pick, and she remained popular among many officers, even as she made changes and faced situations that were difficult.

Ewins dealt with discrimination and harassment complaints that predated her arrival. Five officers came forward after Ewins was on the job with earlier complaints; three of them were later fired following internal affairs investigations and one resigned, citing a toxic work environment and retaliation, raising disturbing questions about the handling of complaints. The city commissioned an independent assessment to address that and other issues like retention, recruitment and hiring.

The hiring process for Ewins included community forums, where she and the three other finalists shared their thoughts on community and law enforcement. Ewins hit all the right notes during those open houses.

The Journal Star editorial board, hailing her hiring, wrote: "... this process taught us that Ewins is a communicator, someone who will have no problems with explaining to the community the decisions she’ll make and how they’ll impact our daily lives."

But it was communication and transparency that proved a challenge. In just the past two weeks, Ewins had, after more than a century, reduced the daily media police briefing — the community's window into public safety — from five days a week to three, and she denied media access to body camera footage of an incident where an off-duty chief deputy sheriff's pickup struck a 9-year-old bicyclist. In that instance, the footage was described as "investigatory in nature," and not public, despite the investigation being over and no charges being filed. These followed other changes in access to reports and to officers for information.

The relationship between the community and its police force is built on trust, and transparency is the foundation of that trust. Whether Acting Chief Michon Morrow is eventually hired permanently or another route is taken, we hope our police department leadership embraces transparency and communication with new vigor.

A chief on the job for just two years doesn't abruptly resign if all the trains are running on time. There are internal and external matters that need attention. Everyone knows they exist. No one expects a quick fix.

But Lincoln and its police force can and should expect progress.

A police chief is more than the top cop. She or he is the human link between the public and public safety. She or he may not be the one doing the communicating daily, but she or he does set the expectation of openness.

Communicating with the community — most often through the news media — isn't a duty to be handled begrudgingly among all the other jobs officers do. It's the simplest, fastest way to strengthen the most important relationship in community policing.

