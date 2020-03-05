Editorial, 3/6: Lincoln needs more affordable housing options

Lincoln needs more affordable housing.
That’s hardly a shock. But the numbers found in the city’s recently released Affordable House Action Plan are both sobering and challenging.
To provide housing for residents with incomes lower than $25,000, the report estimates that Lincoln needs 2,200 additional rental units priced at less than $500 a month and another 2,800 priced between $500 and $1,000.
And the city is also pressed for “starter homes,” single-family houses that are affordable for first-time homebuyers. The issue there is not only supply -- many such homes are now being occupied for decades rather than turning over as the owners move to newer homes or downsize in retirement -- but cost, as the price of homes in the city continues to escalate.
The report identifies multiple strategies to address those challenges, including rehabbing existing housing, rethinking building codes and getting some residents to “right-size” by increasing the attractiveness of other options.
You have free articles remaining.
And there are as many proposed solutions as there are strategies. They include the simple notion of encouraging developers to building a variety of housing beyond expensive single-family, apartments and condos. But they also include using land banks to purchase property for development -- which would require state legislative action -- starting a consortium to assist first time homebuyers and changing zoning requirements.
The plan, which will be the subject of public hearings this month, also needs to be implemented with some realism. It is, for example, hard to conceive that more than 2,000 apartments with rent less than $500 can be constructed in a city where the median rental price today is $822 a month.
That is, perhaps, some of the best evidence that not only is there an affordable housing issue in Lincoln, there remains a great need for better-paying jobs.
What the city, however, doesn’t need as it addresses the affordable housing challenge is the state injecting itself into the process, as would be the case under Sen. Matt Hansen’s LB794, which he calls “The Missing Middle Housing Act.”
The measure, which is unlikely to be considered by the Legislature this year, would change zoning requirements to allow duplexes, cottage clusters, townhouses, triplexes and quadplexes in residential areas that have limited them locally.
Neighborhood associations rightfully are concerned that the bill would create a carte blanche for developers to buy up single family homes, particularly in older neighborhoods, and tear them down to put up apartments. But, more so, the bill, if passed, would open the door to further state interference and regulation in zoning matters, removing local control from community development.