Editorial, 3/6: Lincoln needs more affordable housing options

The plan, which will be the subject of public hearings this month, also needs to be implemented with some realism. It is, for example, hard to conceive that more than 2,000 apartments with rent less than $500 can be constructed in a city where the median rental price today is $822 a month.

That is, perhaps, some of the best evidence that not only is there an affordable housing issue in Lincoln, there remains a great need for better-paying jobs.

What the city, however, doesn’t need as it addresses the affordable housing challenge is the state injecting itself into the process, as would be the case under Sen. Matt Hansen’s LB794, which he calls “The Missing Middle Housing Act.”

The measure, which is unlikely to be considered by the Legislature this year, would change zoning requirements to allow duplexes, cottage clusters, townhouses, triplexes and quadplexes in residential areas that have limited them locally.

Neighborhood associations rightfully are concerned that the bill would create a carte blanche for developers to buy up single family homes, particularly in older neighborhoods, and tear them down to put up apartments. But, more so, the bill, if passed, would open the door to further state interference and regulation in zoning matters, removing local control from community development.

