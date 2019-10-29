If they come, you must build it.
This revision of Shoeless Joe Jackson’s legendary quote from “Field of Dreams” certainly applies to the flurry of recent developments at the Lincoln Airport. Of these, last week’s progress on redesigning and renovating the passenger terminal represents the most significant change.
On the heels of a record year in terms of revenue and profit and a steady increase in commercial passenger traffic with no new airlines or routes, the airport’s physical space must also grow.
While the 45-year-old building has served Lincoln well, many of its quirks no longer mesh with the realities of air travel in Lincoln. And the upgrade, expected to begin the spring of 2021, is much needed.
The odd setup of two security checkpoints – to get to all of four passenger gates – on opposite sides of the terminal predates the changes that occurred at airports nationwide following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Winnowing that down to a single screening point will increase efficiency while decreasing both cost and staffing concerns at peak times.
The revamp also includes plans to add two more gates, bringing the total to six. With a federal grant and privately raised money in hand, airport officials hope to entice American Airlines to begin service between Lincoln and Dallas, joining Delta and United in offering routes.
One of the Lincoln Airport’s biggest competitions is convincing passengers to fly out of the Capital City rather than drive some 50 miles to Omaha’s Eppley Airfield. You’ve heard officials’ pitch on radio ads and even the airport’s official website.
Increasing the number of gates and the number of airlines will bring more flights. And increasing the number of routes available should, in theory, make flights out of Lincoln more affordable – and, therefore, more competitive with Omaha. (Or Grand Island, for leisure routes to Las Vegas, as is being discussed.)
Those three airports offer the most commercial offerings to Nebraskans. But, in a state this large, they’re concentrated in a rather small area.
One thing Lincoln and other smaller airports may want to consider is studying the possibility of a program that helps to defray the cost of flights from underserved areas – especially given previous attempts in Washington to sharply curtail federal Essential Air Service funds.
Kansas’ “Fair Fares” program offers one potential model. State and local governments pool money to help subsidize losses by carriers that will fly a guaranteed number of routes, attracting service to airports – primarily Wichita – that otherwise would be lower on airlines’ wish lists.
Again, we’re having conversations about terminal redesigns and new carriers because of growth. That’s a very good problem to have.
And people keep coming to the Lincoln Airport. So, now’s the right time to build – and accommodate travelers.