Editorial, 3/19: Lied Center has put Lincoln on cultural map

On St. Patrick’s Day 1990, the Lied Center for Performing Arts was officially dedicated with a concert that brought together 100 singers from across Nebraska under the direction of acclaimed chorale director Robert Shaw.
On St. Patrick’s Day 2020, the Lied stage was dark, its scheduled Irish music and dance performance postponed by the coronavirus pandemic along with most of the remaining shows in its 30th anniversary season.
That, however, shouldn’t be allowed to darken the celebration of the 2,200-seat concert hall and its programming, which, in a very important way, was one of the key elements that transformed Lincoln from a very big college and state government town into a city.
It did so by bringing in top artists in every genre of performing arts: Isaac Stern, Yo-Yo Ma, Misty Copeland and the American Ballet Theater, the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, Jerry Seinfeld, Wynton Marsalis, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and musicals like “The Phantom of the Opera.”
The list goes on and on -- some 2,300 productions presented in 30 years.
And, critically, it grew an audience. As Ann Chang, who last month retired as the Lied’s artistic director, put it in an interview with the Journal Star: “I really believe if you give the audience something great, they know it. They know great things, great art when they hear it or see it, even if they don’t know why, and they will come see it again.”
Some 3.3 million people have attended performances at the Lied Center, with attendance increasing year after year in the last decade.
In fact, attendance was high enough to put the Lied Center at No. 85 on Pollstar’s 2019 ranking of top theater venues based on sales. That is No. 85 in the world, not just the United States.
And it remains in the top 100, a list that includes venues in New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Denver, Mexico City, Amsterdam, Dublin. That is, cities where arts are a prominent part of the cultural fabric -- which Lincoln has become in large part because of the Lied Center.
A state-of-the art building when it opened, the Lied Center remains one of the top performing arts centers in the country, capable of putting on any show in any genre that plays theater venues.
And, after the pandemic hiatus ends, it will continue to bring the best in the arts to Lincoln, as it has for three decades, an accomplishment that deserves to be recognized and celebrated.