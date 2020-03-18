Editorial, 3/19: Lied Center has put Lincoln on cultural map

On St. Patrick’s Day 1990, the Lied Center for Performing Arts was officially dedicated with a concert that brought together 100 singers from across Nebraska under the direction of acclaimed chorale director Robert Shaw.

On St. Patrick’s Day 2020, the Lied stage was dark, its scheduled Irish music and dance performance postponed by the coronavirus pandemic along with most of the remaining shows in its 30th anniversary season.

That, however, shouldn’t be allowed to darken the celebration of the 2,200-seat concert hall and its programming, which, in a very important way, was one of the key elements that transformed Lincoln from a very big college and state government town into a city.

It did so by bringing in top artists in every genre of performing arts: Isaac Stern, Yo-Yo Ma, Misty Copeland and the American Ballet Theater, the Cleveland Symphony Orchestra, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Bob Dylan, Merle Haggard, Jerry Seinfeld, Wynton Marsalis, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and musicals like “The Phantom of the Opera.”

The list goes on and on -- some 2,300 productions presented in 30 years.

