Editorial, 2/7: Legislature should expand ASL teaching

Four years ago, Ruth Whittaker took the first American Sign Language class at Southeast Community College. Today, Whittaker is wrapping up an American Sign Language interpreting degree at Augustana University and will, after her June graduation, become an interpreter for the deaf.

Whether she works in Nebraska or elsewhere, Whittaker’s journey from ASL student to interpreter is an example of the intent of a bill now before the Legislative’s Education Committee aimed at encouraging the teaching of ASL and developing interpreters needed to meet a chronic shortage, particularly in Nebraska’s rural schools.

ASL is now taught in Lincoln at the University of Nebraska, SCC and Bryan College of Health Sciences and at Concordia University in Seward. But, unlike Spanish, German and other languages, it is not available in high schools.

Sen. Anna Wishart’s LB939 would take a step toward changing that by formally recognizing ASL as a language and allowing schools to offer ASL classes to fulfill language requirements. The measure doesn’t mandate the teaching of ASL at any school.

Transferring the language credits would allow a student to immediately take ASL and related classes at a higher level or more quickly enter an interpreter training program.

