Editorial, 1/17: Legislature's growth would be better for voters, access

Legislative districts are never exactly equal in population, especially a decade after the districts are mapped out. The average district population today is 38,651. But, to choose one local example, District 27 in western Lancaster County represented by Sen. Anna Wishart has 41,438 residents, the fourth most in the state.

Those broad population discrepancies would be reduced in the redistricting that is required after the completion of the 2020 census. That decennial survey of the population makes 2020 the ideal year for the legislative expansion to come before the voters, as an approved increase in the number of senators would be incorporated into the 2021 redistricting.

Approval of Scheer’s constitutional amendment is far from certain. It will take 30 votes from the Legislature to put the measure on the November ballot. If that happens, there’s no guarantee voters will sign off on the change.

Nebraskans have long been reluctant to approve an increase in senators' salaries, most recently rejecting a 2012 proposal to increase legislators’ pay above $12,000.

That shortsighted frugality is likely to generate opposition to the proposed increase for the $72,000 annual cost of six more senators and the hundreds of thousands that would go to additional staff and operational costs.

There is, of course, plenty of time for those discussions, but in a 60-day session, little time for the measure to make it out of the Legislature and onto the ballot, as it should.

