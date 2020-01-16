Editorial, 1/17: Legislature's growth would be better for voters, access

Should the number of Nebraska state senators be increased from 49 to 55?
That is the question that Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer would like to put before voters in November, asking for the approval of a constitutional amendment that would give the Legislature permission to add up to six members.
The Journal Star editorial board believes the answer to the question should be yes and that the number of legislative districts should be increased for the first time since 1965, when the number of senators went up from 45, the number when the Unicameral began in 1937 to 49.
Increasing the number of senators to 55 would have multiple positive outcomes -- reducing the population of each district, thereby allowing people greater access to their representatives. This could also lead to the election of senators more representative of the demographic makeup of the smaller areas and increasing diversity in the body.
In rural areas, this would somewhat reduce the size of sprawling, multi-county districts. One-third of Nebraska's 93 counties are represented by one of three senators: Sens. Tom Brewer, Steve Erdman or Dan Hughes.
Based on the latest state population estimate of 1,934,408, an increase of six districts would reduce the number of constituents of each senator from 39,477 to 35,171 -- for comparative purpose -- a cut the equivalent of the size of Aurora or Wahoo.
Legislative districts are never exactly equal in population, especially a decade after the districts are mapped out. The average district population today is 38,651. But, to choose one local example, District 27 in western Lancaster County represented by Sen. Anna Wishart has 41,438 residents, the fourth most in the state.
Those broad population discrepancies would be reduced in the redistricting that is required after the completion of the 2020 census. That decennial survey of the population makes 2020 the ideal year for the legislative expansion to come before the voters, as an approved increase in the number of senators would be incorporated into the 2021 redistricting.
Approval of Scheer’s constitutional amendment is far from certain. It will take 30 votes from the Legislature to put the measure on the November ballot. If that happens, there’s no guarantee voters will sign off on the change.
Nebraskans have long been reluctant to approve an increase in senators' salaries, most recently rejecting a 2012 proposal to increase legislators’ pay above $12,000.
That shortsighted frugality is likely to generate opposition to the proposed increase for the $72,000 annual cost of six more senators and the hundreds of thousands that would go to additional staff and operational costs.
There is, of course, plenty of time for those discussions, but in a 60-day session, little time for the measure to make it out of the Legislature and onto the ballot, as it should.