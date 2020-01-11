Editorial, 1/12: Legislature has long list of topics it must tackle

* Redistricting reform: After a decade of attempts following controversial boundaries approved in 2011, it’s now or never to make redistricting less of a partisan process. With the 2020 census requiring new districts to be drawn next year, Nebraska must approve one of the options introduced last year and join the growing number of states that have reduced political influences in how its elected officials are apportioned.

* Corrections fixes: Nebraska is set to declare a prison overcrowding emergency July 1, 2020, under a 2002 state law – and it will have to release more than 1,000 inmates merely to come in compliance with the law by falling to 140% of its 10 facilities’ designed capacity. Yes, a new labor contract with Corrections officers is a plus, but that’s far from the only improvements lawmakers must bring forth during this short session.

* Transparency: In recent years, the trend has seemingly been to chip away at Nebraska’s public records laws by adding exemptions for this or that. Open, transparent government is the best way for Nebraskans to hold their public servants and elected officials accountable. After all, the inscription above the north door to the Nebraska State Capitol reads: "The salvation of the state is watchfulness in the citizen."