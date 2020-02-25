Editorial, 2/26: It's time to address guns in Capitol

On Friday, a man sat before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, holding an AR-15 rifle while testifying against a suicide prevention measure that would have added semiautomatic rifles and shotguns to the list of firearms for which a purchase certificate would be required.

The testimony itself wasn’t shocking. But the presence of the weapon in the Capitol hearing room was stunning and, to some senators, including Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, intimidating.

“I was scared,” Cavanaugh said on the legislative floor. “I was worried about getting home to my children. … Never before Friday had I been concerned about everyone’s safety in exercising their First Amendment rights. After what transpired in this building, in my place of work Friday, I am traumatized.”

After the hearing, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks reacted on Twitter, saying “To my Constituents, I will never again sit in Hearing Room where people open carry.”

Nor should she have to.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There is no reason that rifles or any other firearm should be carried in the Capitol. And the Legislature and Capitol Commission, which controls the non-legislative space in the building should take whatever steps are needed -- including a change in state law if that is required -- to keep the guns out.