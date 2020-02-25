Editorial, 2/26: It's time to address guns in Capitol

On Friday, a man sat before the Legislature’s Judiciary Committee, holding an AR-15 rifle while testifying against a suicide prevention measure that would have added semiautomatic rifles and shotguns to the list of firearms for which a purchase certificate would be required.
The testimony itself wasn’t shocking. But the presence of the weapon in the Capitol hearing room was stunning and, to some senators, including Omaha Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, intimidating.
“I was scared,” Cavanaugh said on the legislative floor. “I was worried about getting home to my children. … Never before Friday had I been concerned about everyone’s safety in exercising their First Amendment rights. After what transpired in this building, in my place of work Friday, I am traumatized.”
After the hearing, Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks reacted on Twitter, saying “To my Constituents, I will never again sit in Hearing Room where people open carry.”
Nor should she have to.
There is no reason that rifles or any other firearm should be carried in the Capitol. And the Legislature and Capitol Commission, which controls the non-legislative space in the building should take whatever steps are needed -- including a change in state law if that is required -- to keep the guns out.
Paradoxically, concealed-carry handguns are not permitted in the Capitol. But open carry in the building isn’t covered by law -- which is part of the reason the images of rifle-toting men in the hallways were so stunning. Few, including most senators and legislative staff, knew that open carry was allowed in the building.
Some would argue that prohibiting guns in the Capitol would somehow violate Second Amendment rights. But the testifier's firearm most certainly didn’t help his cause or elevate the quality of dialogue on important issues.
In his landmark 2008 opinion in District of Columbia v. Heller, which established gun ownership as an individual right, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia wrote that that right is “not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Nor is the claim that carrying weapons is necessary for self-protection valid in the case of the Capitol. The State Patrol has a constant presence in the building.
It will take some time to research how state law and the Capitol operating rules will have to be changed to ban open carrying in the building. That work should begin immediately and, if possible, the changes implemented in this legislative session.
Concealed carry is already banned in the Capitol. There is no reason openly carried guns should be allowed. Fix this now.