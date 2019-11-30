Editorial, 12/1: It's hard to show that new law made NU presidential search better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“With only one candidate presented to the campuses and to the public, instead of the traditional four, it is impossible to reach a conclusion regarding the acceptability of Vice Admiral Carter’s candidacy,” the AAUP statement reads. “Without the ability to compare one candidate to another, meaningful feedback on whether the priority candidate is the best candidate for the position is impossible.”

That is indisputable, and it was obvious three years ago when the Legislature made its decision to allow the change in the system.

Previous searches for top administrators, including former NU President Hank Bounds, who Carter is to replace, and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, were chosen from among four finalists, after each had met with students, faculty, staff and other Nebraskans -- a process that worked well for all involved.

Ironically, Carter told the Journal Star’s Chris Dunker that he would have been willing to go through a four-candidate process. It’s unfortunate Carter didn’t get that opportunity, both for him and all of Nebraska.

The regents will undoubtedly formally hire Carter and pay him as much as $1.2 million a year to run the university. Like the AAUP, the Journal Star editorial board offers no position on his hiring other than to wish him well as he takes on the job Jan. 1.

But we do suggest that the 2016 open records law revision be reversed, with a return to a four-finalist selection process, so the best candidates for the public university’s top positions can be chosen in full view of -- and with the true endorsement -- of Nebraskans.

