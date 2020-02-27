Editorial, 2/28: Incident at game must spur changes

It’s been a slow-developing controversy, but three weeks ago today, the Lincoln High School girls basketball team faced a racially charged incident in a game at Fremont that has left parents upset and a community searching for answers.
While precise details are sparse and hard to pin down, it appears at least one Fremont student directed racial slurs toward the Links during the game. In a tense atmosphere, there was a confrontation after the game between students in the stands and Lincoln High players.
The situation was disturbing enough that players from Fremont reached out with letters of apology and pizza, and administrators at both schools launched their own investigations.
Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson addressed the issue two days after the game on Facebook. In a meeting more than a week later, concerned LHS parents were hoping to get some answers but came away frustrated.
More frustration was vented at a Lincoln school board meeting Tuesday, where parents called on the Nebraska School Activities Association to take a more active role in this incident and tracking incidents like it at other school activities.
No video has surfaced to clarify precisely what happened, but something happened. And it wasn’t good. So where do we go from here?
We are left to have faith that Fremont has taken whatever disciplinary action was necessary to impress on the student or students involved. Lincoln High and the NSAA seem satisfied with Fremont’s actions. LHS administrators dealt with some issues on their end, too, they said.
We would hope that responsible adults – and students – would be quicker to intervene and de-escalate a situation like this in the future. We all have a responsibility to call out bad behavior and to be good examples.
We would hope the NSAA would track racist rhetoric and other inappropriate fan interaction, being quicker to wield its power to educate and enforce.
We would hope that clearer and faster communication would minimize tension foremost for players, who need to know that school administrators have their team’s back, and for parents, who need to know their student-athletes are safe and protected.
Perhaps the most hopeful sign was that Tuesday night, while parents were voicing their frustration at the school board meeting, across town droves turned out to support Lincoln High’s girls team. That we can drown out a few ugly voices with a chorus of positivity and cheers is a worthy message for us all to carry away from this.