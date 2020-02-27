Editorial, 2/28: Incident at game must spur changes

It’s been a slow-developing controversy, but three weeks ago today, the Lincoln High School girls basketball team faced a racially charged incident in a game at Fremont that has left parents upset and a community searching for answers.

While precise details are sparse and hard to pin down, it appears at least one Fremont student directed racial slurs toward the Links during the game. In a tense atmosphere, there was a confrontation after the game between students in the stands and Lincoln High players.

The situation was disturbing enough that players from Fremont reached out with letters of apology and pizza, and administrators at both schools launched their own investigations.

Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley-Johnson addressed the issue two days after the game on Facebook. In a meeting more than a week later, concerned LHS parents were hoping to get some answers but came away frustrated.

More frustration was vented at a Lincoln school board meeting Tuesday, where parents called on the Nebraska School Activities Association to take a more active role in this incident and tracking incidents like it at other school activities.

No video has surfaced to clarify precisely what happened, but something happened. And it wasn’t good. So where do we go from here?