Editorial, 12/26: If ordinance cuts dumping at recycling sites, go for it

Pianos, couches, mattresses, TVs, hot tubs – these items aren’t recyclable. And everyone should know it.
Yet, these and many more goods that can’t be recycled end up alongside the 7,000 tons of recyclable materials at Lincoln’s recycling drop-off centers every year. And somebody – not the offending party – ends up footing the bill.
The Lincoln City Council is considering an ordinance that would make it illegal to dump items that aren’t recyclable and to put recyclables anywhere but in the proper container, while also dropping the “drop-off sites” name in favor of “collection sites.”
We know it’s difficult to toss an old tube TV. Or a bulky piece of furniture. Or spent oil. But the burden for disposing of unwanted or hazardous materials belongs with individuals, not the city or the private businesses with recycling sites on their property.
Recycling programs are struggling with the rising cost of doing business. On a global scale, that’s largely attributable to increased standards in China. Closer to home, Lincoln’s seen its expenses grow significantly on account of the landfill cardboard ban.
In the end, recycling is an unquestionably positive effort in that it diverts garbage from landfills and can be repurposed into new and different materials. But the dollars involved have to make sense – something that the trash showing up at Lincoln drop-off sites hinders.
Much of the problem stems from the way Lincoln’s program is structured.
Of the 19 recycling sites in the city, many are open on account of the goodwill of private businesses that host these bins. However, city code currently places the cost burden for removing items that can’t be recycled on those businesses, rather than the resident who dumped the items there.
A business obviously didn’t leave a couch outside the big green bins. Yet, as Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Assistant Director of Utilities Donna Garden said, that business is saddled with the cleanup cost.
That’s not right. And if this ordinance redirects Lincolnites’ behavior in the intended manner, it should make recycling more effective for all parties.
However, like any ordinance of this nature, the ultimate question comes to enforcement.
Increasing the number of volunteers – “Bin Buddies,” as they’ll be called – at the collection sites should help to monitor the situation and dissuade Lincolnites from leaving unwanted, unrecyclable materials. But they can’t staff every location at every hour.
Will the stiffer penalties prescribed by this ordinance make a difference?
Lincoln won’t know until it tries. Regardless, if it prevents TVs, couches, pianos, appliances, oil and the like from being abandoned at sites designed for recycling, then it will have been a worthwhile endeavor.