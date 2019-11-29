Editorial, 11/30: High school site picks show solid planning

We’re certain that’s a statistic that will be repeated as school district officials begin the real work to win our approval by educating the community on why a $290 million bond issue is necessary in funding a bevy of new buildings and upgrades to existing facilities.

The vote will be Feb. 11, and it will likely be by mail-in ballot, which means the next couple of months are going to be important for educating potential voters. While the bond issue capitalizes on retiring bonds – in effect it wouldn’t change the rate they’re paying now – it’s still their money.

The district is going to have to explain to community members who no longer have school-age children what they have to gain from a high-functioning school district.

It should expect questions -- and some objections. It should expect to account for all the educational basics while laying the groundwork for instruction on the horizon and curriculum changes far in the future. And it needs to explain why now -- with a retiring bond issue -- it isn't time for tax relief.

LPS has shown us time and again that it has been an honest broker, a responsible steward of taxpayer money. But it needs to convince us again that this $290 million investment is essential in preparing young minds to someday grow into roles of leadership in our community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.