Editorial, 12/19: Helping all in Lincoln to prosper

In response to the new data, Prosper Lincoln has added to and tweaked its initiatives for the next five years to focus on early childhood, developing an innovative workforce, creating affordable housing, building strong neighborhoods and encouraging civic investments.

So what does this mean for us? Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird laid it out simply: Be informed, be involved, be patient.

Be informed: Understand the forces at work -- an increasingly diverse population, low unemployment rate, pockets of poverty and a handful of other conclusions from the Vital Signs report. Supplement that knowledge with a steady diet of news and community conversation.

Be involved: Understanding is useless without action. Look for ways to share your talents and treasure. An earlier Prosper Lincoln challenge asked adults to read to a child for 15 minutes a day. The request tied to literacy and building a relationship between adults and youth. Your contribution may not seem like much, but multiply it by thousands of times and thousands of others and you’ve really got something.

Be patient: Solving big demographic issues a person or a family or a neighborhood at a time can be a tough slog. And it’s not always a steady upward trend line. But persistence over time accomplishes great things.

The good things in Lincoln are powerful and plentiful enough, indeed, to lift all boats. But we all need to stand ready to make sure each one is ready to rise to the challenge of progress.

