Editorial, 12/19: Helping all in Lincoln to prosper

A rising tide, as the saying goes, lifts all boats.
But that’s not really the truth. A rising tide only lifts the boats that are seaworthy, that prepared, that are well cared for.
That’s the idea behind Prosper Lincoln. And broadening how we look to prepare and care for one another in our community is behind the latest refocusing of this data-driven, people-centered initiative.
Prosper Lincoln grew out of a 2014 study called Vital Signs, which identified that amid an undeniably rising economic tide in Lincoln, not every boat was being uplifted.
Earlier Vital Signs data led community efforts to focus on early childhood development, employment skills and innovation. Concrete actions in each area changed lives. A fundraising initiative helped 110 children from low-income families obtain high-quality day care. One prong of the EmployLNK effort has helped social service agencies connect 250 people with jobs. And an assessment test for high school freshmen helps identify entrepreneurial aptitude.
You have free articles remaining.
The 2019 Vital Signs report shows progress as well as peril. Two surprising new pieces of data show that there’s a 20-year difference in life expectancy (69 vs. 89) depending on your neighborhood, and seven census tracts are in extreme poverty, defined by 40 percent or more of residents living below the poverty line, up from five only two years ago.
In response to the new data, Prosper Lincoln has added to and tweaked its initiatives for the next five years to focus on early childhood, developing an innovative workforce, creating affordable housing, building strong neighborhoods and encouraging civic investments.
So what does this mean for us? Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird laid it out simply: Be informed, be involved, be patient.
Be informed: Understand the forces at work -- an increasingly diverse population, low unemployment rate, pockets of poverty and a handful of other conclusions from the Vital Signs report. Supplement that knowledge with a steady diet of news and community conversation.
Be involved: Understanding is useless without action. Look for ways to share your talents and treasure. An earlier Prosper Lincoln challenge asked adults to read to a child for 15 minutes a day. The request tied to literacy and building a relationship between adults and youth. Your contribution may not seem like much, but multiply it by thousands of times and thousands of others and you’ve really got something.
Be patient: Solving big demographic issues a person or a family or a neighborhood at a time can be a tough slog. And it’s not always a steady upward trend line. But persistence over time accomplishes great things.
The good things in Lincoln are powerful and plentiful enough, indeed, to lift all boats. But we all need to stand ready to make sure each one is ready to rise to the challenge of progress.