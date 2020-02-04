Editorial, 2/5: Food truck plans adds flavor to city

The recipe for a vibrant downtown includes a lot of ingredients.

A generous helping of entertainment venues.

A heaping portion of restaurants.

More than a dash of nightlife.

And all of stirred together in a mix of history and architecture.

And if a city pilot program pans out, we can add in a sprinkle of the spicy flavor of food trucks.

Downtown Lincoln offers a fine array of restaurants already, but a trial run – planned for at least six weeks starting in April – proposed by City Councilwoman Tammy Ward and food truck owner Nick Maestas would allow up to three food trucks to park on city streets during the days and hours designated in each of four zones.

Their proposal puts trucks near areas where lots of people are employed, but it requires at least 100 feet from a brick-and-mortar restaurant, double the distance Omaha has codified.