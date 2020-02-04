Editorial, 2/5: Food truck plans adds flavor to city

The recipe for a vibrant downtown includes a lot of ingredients.
A generous helping of entertainment venues.
A heaping portion of restaurants.
More than a dash of nightlife.
And all of stirred together in a mix of history and architecture.
And if a city pilot program pans out, we can add in a sprinkle of the spicy flavor of food trucks.
Downtown Lincoln offers a fine array of restaurants already, but a trial run – planned for at least six weeks starting in April – proposed by City Councilwoman Tammy Ward and food truck owner Nick Maestas would allow up to three food trucks to park on city streets during the days and hours designated in each of four zones.
Their proposal puts trucks near areas where lots of people are employed, but it requires at least 100 feet from a brick-and-mortar restaurant, double the distance Omaha has codified.
The Nebraska Restaurant Association said it’s not opposed to the trial and has indicated an interest in helping craft whatever longer-term regulation might follow this trial. Brick-and-mortar restaurants pay property taxes and often have longstanding service – like any another business – to the community. No one is interested in penalizing them. By working together on a compromise, all could benefit as downtown Lincoln becomes an even more diverse culinary center.
But there’s an undeniable appeal to the creativity and fun associated with food truck cuisine. Because a food truck presents a lower initial investment, it gives folks a chance to innovate and experiment with flavors and concepts. Today’s food truck could be tomorrow’s hot new permanent restaurant idea.
The food truck offers a quicker and less formal dining experience. It’s more likely to draw new people into the dining scene than it is to perhaps divert a diner from a bricks-and-mortar restaurant.
A lot of good could come from this pilot project – encouraging entrepreneurship, broadening our food options and, with input from folks like the Nebraska Restaurant Association, building a symbiotic relationship with fixed-location restaurants where even more people are drawn downtown for the variety of options available.
We hope this experiment leaves a good taste in everyone’s mouth.