Editorial, 12/13: Failure of wheel tax puts bind on county

Once again, Lancaster County has failed to find a way to pay for its most pressing need, the repair of deteriorating roads and bridges. A proposed county wheel tax died when it could not receive the support of the Waverly and Hickman city councils.

The wheel tax, which would have generated about one-fifth of the $15 million annual funding gap to complete country road improvements, required approval from the two cities. They would have had to enter into a joint public agency with the county to create the tax because the county doesn’t have the authority to levy a wheel tax on its own.

The Waverly and Hickman decisions, prompted by the opposition of farmers concerned about raising taxes on little-used, farm-plated vehicles, push the county back into a road-funding dilemma that is largely of its own making.

For years, the Lancaster County Board has worked to keep the county property tax levy as low as conceivably possible. Part of that strategy required continually deferring road maintenance funds -- as former board member Larry Hudkins, who led the opposition to the wheel tax, has admitted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That multi-year deferral largely led to the deterioration of county roads and the closure of too many bridges outside the city of Lincoln, where population growth is putting ever more stress on the roadways.