Editorial, 12/13: Failure of wheel tax puts bind on county

Once again, Lancaster County has failed to find a way to pay for its most pressing need, the repair of deteriorating roads and bridges. A proposed county wheel tax died when it could not receive the support of the Waverly and Hickman city councils.
The wheel tax, which would have generated about one-fifth of the $15 million annual funding gap to complete country road improvements, required approval from the two cities. They would have had to enter into a joint public agency with the county to create the tax because the county doesn’t have the authority to levy a wheel tax on its own.
The Waverly and Hickman decisions, prompted by the opposition of farmers concerned about raising taxes on little-used, farm-plated vehicles, push the county back into a road-funding dilemma that is largely of its own making.
For years, the Lancaster County Board has worked to keep the county property tax levy as low as conceivably possible. Part of that strategy required continually deferring road maintenance funds -- as former board member Larry Hudkins, who led the opposition to the wheel tax, has admitted.
You have free articles remaining.
That multi-year deferral largely led to the deterioration of county roads and the closure of too many bridges outside the city of Lincoln, where population growth is putting ever more stress on the roadways.
The wheel tax failure leaves the board with the same options that have long been available -- implement a county sales tax, which would only apply outside the city of Lincoln, or raise property taxes.
The sales tax, an option that Hudkins said farmers favored, would not raise anywhere near the amount of money needed to make a dent in road maintenance.
Raising property taxes is never popular with the public or politicians who want to be re-elected. And, in this case, a proposed increase would likely generate opposition from those who would favor a small tax increase for road improvements.
Those opponents would be Lincoln city dwellers, who would be paying the lion’s share of the taxes. Lincoln already pays a wheel tax used for street maintenance and improvements. The failure of the county wheel tax creates an inequity where those who would benefit most from repairing county roads are not paying a similar tax, a fundamentally unfair situation for city property taxpayers.
So Lancaster County is stuck with rough roads and closed bridges and no palatable way to fund them. It will require some innovative thinking, budgeting and political courage for the board to come up with a way to pay for the repairs, which it has to do before the roads and bridges get even worse.