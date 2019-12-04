Editorial, 12/5: 'Extremely blighted' designation gives city another tool in fight for affordable housing

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission’s recent public hearing on the subject furthered the process and provided information -- the next step is a January date with the City Council -- but it remains to be seen if a $5,000 state tax credit provides enough financial assistance and incentive for cash-strapped residents to commit to the investment of home ownership, which is essential in rebuilding neighborhoods and developing stronger bonds of community pride.

A one-time credit is nice, but the mortgage will be due every month.

To qualify as extremely blighted, an area or neighborhood must meet three standards. First, it must already be in an area that has been declared blighted and substandard. Currently, about 11% of land within Lincoln’s city limits has that designation. Second, the poverty rate of the area must be at least 20%; and third, the area’s unemployment rate must be at least twice the state rate, which is currently at 3.1% (the city based its standards on a 3.8% rate gleaned from the 2017 U.S. Census American Community Survey).

Right now, 72% of Lincoln’s land that is already designated as blighted would qualify as extremely blighted.

That’s an opportunity, a first step for a solution to a longstanding problem.