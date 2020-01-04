Editorial, 1/5: Editorial board sets 2020 agenda

If you’d say the Journal Star editorial board had an agenda, you’d be right. We have one every year.

And we publish our agenda – an annual list of five priority topics for editorials in the year to come – shortly after the calendar turns. These items represent matters of significance that will be revisited throughout 2020.

The bolded words in each bullet point below will look nearly identical to last year’s listing; indeed, none of the problems we listed have been solved, despite varying levels of progress in each. Just as decisive actions come with consequences, so, too, does inaction.

That’s why we’re adamant about the following subjects for 2020:

* Civility and civic-mindedness: Passion about politics and improving our world is great. But involvement and engagement must be channeled in a responsible, productive and civil fashion. Make your voice heard by writing letters, engaging with elected officials, participating in a peaceable demonstration, attending public meetings. Such behavior will bolster democracy, particularly in this election year.