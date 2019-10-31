When conditions within the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Geneva reached a crisis point in August, state senators and officials got credit for swiftly removing the girls from the campus – and deservedly so.
However, that same haste shouldn’t apply as the resulting fixes to Nebraska’s youth centers are made.
In fact, moving too quickly could be counterproductive. Just as the situation didn’t materialize overnight, neither should the state’s solution. A diligent approach is needed to ensure the high-needs boys and girls at these residential correctional facilities receive the treatment to help them reintegrate into society.
Just two months after a whirlwind week that saw YRTC-Geneva closed and its girls sent to the boys facility in Kearney, the Department of Health and Human Services offered its solution to the problem.
That’s quite the quick turnaround. But concerns raised shortly thereafter by both advocates and judges must be taken into consideration as well to guarantee the best outcomes for young Nebraskans.
On the surface, the plan announced last week by DHHS seems OK. The Geneva facility will shift its focus and house fewer girls, with most youth being sent to Kearney. Meanwhile, the Lancaster County Youth Services Center would be used for boys and girls with the highest mental or behavioral health needs.
You have free articles remaining.
Worries brought forth by child advocacy groups include the use of what it calls “lockup” facilities not aligning with modern best practices. And these points mustn’t fall on deaf ears, given the difficulty of repeated transitions on youth of any age. (Consider that a girl may go from Kearney to Lincoln and back before exiting state custody at Geneva, for instance.)
Most troubling from a procedural standpoint, though, is nine juvenile court judges’ letter saying they were left out of the state’s deliberations.
These are the individuals who decide whether to send boys and girls to the rehabilitation and treatment centers. Of all people, judges must be involved in determining what happens to these facilities, given the magnitude of their role in the lives of these youth. Recall court orders were issued to bring girls back to Geneva from Lancaster County this summer, as the judicial system had lacked requisite input.
All parties can agree that the YRTC model indeed merits improvements, especially in light of hazardous building conditions and allegations of a lack of care, among other reports, at Geneva. And what DHHS has proposed certainly represents a start on the long road ahead.
But, just as a single spark didn’t ignite this powder keg, a knee-jerk reaction won’t solve these problems. More voices must weigh in, helping to shape the initial proposal into a document that provides the best possible outcomes for Nebraska youth.