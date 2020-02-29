Editorial, 3/1: Ditch Columbus Day, but honor state's Native, Italian heritage

Debate on which holiday Nebraskans should commemorate on the second Monday in October – Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day – highlighted changing opinions on history.
The proponents for a bill that would honor Natives instead of the Italian explorer told of the often-overlooked stories of Natives or the death and destruction of a way of life perpetuated by Columbus and his forces. The opponents had no objection to marking Native heritage but didn’t want to see Italian Americans scrubbed from the history books.
Both camps can be satisfied.
Nebraska, in particular, has a rich heritage of a Native history that deserves to be celebrated but remains unknown by too many of its people.
Honor Ponca Chief Standing Bear, whose efforts led Natives to be recognized as people under the law. Or Red Cloud, western Nebraska’s legendary Lakota leader. Or the La Flesche siblings from the Omaha Reservation, some of whom went on to become the first Native doctor (Susan Picotte), an influential writer and artist (Susette Tibbles) and a renowned anthropologist (Francis).
They rank among many, many other Natives from Nebraska whose stories should be told more broadly. An Indigenous Peoples Day would help educate the public about the first residents of our state.
Pioneered by our neighbor South Dakota in 1989, a handful of states and numerous cities have simply replaced references to “Columbus Day” in state law with “Indigenous Peoples Day,” as the Nebraska bill seeks to do. The largest city named after the explorer, Columbus, Ohio, recently began closing its offices for Veterans Day rather than Columbus Day.
This isn’t meant to slight Americans of Italian descent – whose stories also must be told.
Rather, the controversy surrounds the exploits a single man who sailed under the flag of Spain without ever reaching the United States, instead anchoring in the Bahamas. In his wake, he left a trail of slavery and genocide of the people he encountered in the New World.
Given what we know now, the legacy of Columbus himself shouldn’t be celebrated, despite the good works the Knights of Columbus and others have done after invoking his name.
But the Italians who settled in the U.S. amid rampant racism and violence regarding their ancestry also deserve recognition for what they’ve endured, including the 1891 mass lynching of Italian immigrants in New Orleans a year prior to the first national observance of Columbus Day. Their contributions that have unquestionably bettered our state and country.
Perhaps Nebraska could take a cue from South Omaha’s proud, vibrant Italian community and celebrate the nearly century-old Santa Lucia Festival. Or, instead of Columbus, mark the liberator Giuseppe Garibaldi and the struggle for Italian independence and unity in the 19th century.
Nebraska has plenty to celebrate from its own Native and Italian American populations. Accordingly, there's no need for this state to honor Columbus instead.