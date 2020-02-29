Editorial, 3/1: Ditch Columbus Day, but honor state's Native, Italian heritage

Debate on which holiday Nebraskans should commemorate on the second Monday in October – Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples Day – highlighted changing opinions on history.

The proponents for a bill that would honor Natives instead of the Italian explorer told of the often-overlooked stories of Natives or the death and destruction of a way of life perpetuated by Columbus and his forces. The opponents had no objection to marking Native heritage but didn’t want to see Italian Americans scrubbed from the history books.

Both camps can be satisfied.

Nebraska, in particular, has a rich heritage of a Native history that deserves to be celebrated but remains unknown by too many of its people.

Honor Ponca Chief Standing Bear, whose efforts led Natives to be recognized as people under the law. Or Red Cloud, western Nebraska’s legendary Lakota leader. Or the La Flesche siblings from the Omaha Reservation, some of whom went on to become the first Native doctor (Susan Picotte), an influential writer and artist (Susette Tibbles) and a renowned anthropologist (Francis).

They rank among many, many other Natives from Nebraska whose stories should be told more broadly. An Indigenous Peoples Day would help educate the public about the first residents of our state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}